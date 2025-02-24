Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Alibaba is going all in on artificial intelligence, by announcing a $53 billion investment over the next three years to bulk up its AI infrastructure—including massive data centers.

The move marks a major shift for the Chinese e-commerce giant, which is doubling down on AI to compete with the likes of Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI.

Eddie Wu, Alibaba’s chief executive, recently stated that the company’s primary focus is now on Artificial General Intelligence a vision of AI that can reason and learn in a way that mimics human cognition.

The investment signals Alibaba’s intent to become a key player in the global AI race, competing with companies such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, which have already dedicated billions of dollars to developing advanced AI models and the infrastructure required to support them.

What we know

Alibaba’s AI ambitions come at a time when major technology firms are scaling up investments in AI-driven infrastructure.

Microsoft expects to spend $80 billion this fiscal year on AI-related data centers, while Meta has earmarked $65 billion for 2025. Alibaba, by comparison, is entering the space as a relative newcomer, despite operating a cloud computing platform for years.

However, the company faces additional challenges. U.S. restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports have limited Chinese firms’ access to cutting-edge AI chips produced by Nvidia, a critical component in training and running AI models. These constraints could slow Alibaba’s AI expansion, though they also serve to control costs.

What to know

Alibaba’s renewed focus on AI and cloud computing follows a period of intense regulatory scrutiny from Beijing, which began cracking down on China’s largest tech firms in 2020. After years of restructuring, the company appears to be regaining favor with the Chinese government. Last week, Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, attended a televised business summit hosted by President Xi Jinping, signaling a potential thaw in relations.

The company’s cloud division, which plays a central role in its AI push, has also been working to win back customers who departed during the regulatory shake-up. As part of that effort, Alibaba has reduced cloud service prices and invested in leading AI startups such as Moonshot and Zhipu. Its own AI model, Qwen, has recently performed well in benchmark tests, indicating the company’s growing competitiveness in the field.

The company has clawed back $100 billion in market value this year, but it’s still nowhere near its pre-crackdown glory days. With AI as its new battlefield, Alibaba is betting big that it can outthink, outbuild, and outspend the competition.