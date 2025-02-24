The Nigerian currency remained firm against the euro in the parallel market amid the Conservative victory in Europe’s largest economy.

The EUR/NGN opened trading in the unofficial market at N1560 from N1612/€ against the European currency on February 24, 2025.

Conservative Win in Germany Calms Markets

According to a forecast issued late Sunday by ZDF broadcaster, the AfD received 20 percent of the vote, while the conservative CDU/CSU bloc secured 28 percent.

Investors were relieved that the election did not bring any unpleasant surprises, even though Friedrich Merz, the head of the conservative party and Germany’s next chancellor, will likely have to negotiate a complex and lengthy coalition.

Analysts supported this outlook, noting that the AfD, which opposes fiscal reform, did not perform better than anticipated. In 2024, the largest party in Europe shrank for a second consecutive year. Critics blame the debt freeze for years of underinvestment.

Although investors believe there is little room for reform, expectations for increased defense spending have recently grown, as the need for such expenditures becomes more pressing in European capitals.

The focus is now on how soon the conservative Christian Democrats can assemble a coalition government to implement urgently needed reforms for Germany’s fragile economy.

Theoretically, the Grand Coalition and the “Kenya coalition”—a partnership between the conservative CDU, the SPD (Social Democrats), and the Greens—remain the most market-friendly options.

Markets are primarily interested in whether Germany will amend its “debt brake” policy, which limits its structural budget deficit to a mere 0.35% of output.

Euro Hits a One-Month High Against the Safe-Haven Currency

The euro reached a one-month high, and stock futures surged on Monday after Germany’s conservatives won the national election.

Currency traders showed little interest in increasing their dollar holdings, as Donald Trump’s potential second term was marked by aggressive rhetoric on tariffs, which caused the dollar to drop more than 3% from its peak in January.

The dollar also faced headwinds due to declining U.S. Treasury yields. As concerns about the future of the world’s largest economy grow, Treasury yields are rising in anticipation of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

CBN Reforms the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market

The ongoing reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have contributed to shifting dynamics in the country’s foreign exchange market. One key policy adjustment credited with the naira’s recovery was the implementation of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (BMatch) in December 2024.

Bloomberg’s BMatch system allows authorized dealers to anonymously place orders into a central limit order book, ensuring greater transparency and more efficient price discovery in the FX market.

The system has helped stabilize exchange rate fluctuations by reducing market distortions and providing the CBN with improved oversight. Additionally, the introduction of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Code has enhanced market stability.

This monetary framework establishes standards for ethical conduct, management, execution, information sharing, risk control, and settlement processes in the foreign exchange market. These reforms, which align Nigeria’s FX market with global best practices, have boosted investor confidence.