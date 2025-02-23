Volkswagen, a global automotive giant, is set to introduce e-tractors in Nigeria as part of efforts to enhance agricultural mechanization in the country.

This development was disclosed by Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria following a meeting with Mrs. Katja Keul, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

He stated that Nigeria and Germany have reinforced their economic and industrial ties, with discussions covering key areas such as economic partnerships, regional security, and cultural collaboration.

Tuggar noted that one of the significant outcomes of the meeting was Volkswagen’s plans to introduce e-tractors in Nigeria, a move aimed at enhancing agricultural mechanization in the country.

“We welcomed Volkswagen’s plans to introduce e-tractors to Nigeria, backed by the German government, as part of efforts to enhance agricultural mechanization,” he said.

The initiative is backed by the German government as part of efforts to support Nigeria’s industrial growth and food security.

Restitution of Nigerian artifacts

The discussion also touched on the ongoing restitution of Nigerian artifacts, with both parties reaffirming that existing agreements on their housing and preservation remain intact.

“We also addressed the ongoing restitution of Nigerian artifacts, reaffirming that the agreements on their housing and preservation remain intact,” he said.

This follows previous commitments by Germany to return Nigerian cultural heritage items looted during the colonial era.

Security and regional stability were also key points in the discussion. The German Minister commended Nigeria and ECOWAS for their leadership in promoting peace and integration within the region.

Nigeria reiterated its commitment to regional cooperation, emphasizing investments in joint security efforts, the coastal gas pipeline project, and the restoration of constitutional governance across West Africa.

Germany remains a key partner in Nigeria’s industrial and economic development, with this initiative serving as a major step in modernizing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Additionally, Nigeria called for African-led solutions to the Libya crisis and urged Germany and other international stakeholders to support strategies that prioritize homegrown approaches to resolving the conflict.

What you should know

Volkswagen is a German multinational automotive manufacturer known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and electric models.

The introduction of e-tractors is expected to modernize the agricultural sector by providing farmers with advanced mechanized tools that improve productivity and efficiency.

With access to advanced farming equipment, Nigerian farmers will be able to cultivate larger areas more efficiently, reducing reliance on manual labor and improving overall crop yields.

This initiative also supports sustainability by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, lowering operational costs, and promoting eco-friendly agricultural practices. Additionally, the use of e-tractors can help cut expenses for farmers by minimizing fuel and maintenance costs associated with traditional diesel-powered machinery.