The European Commission has opened applications for its Blue Book Traineeship Programme, a five-month paid internship for graduates.

The programme offers an opportunity to gain experience in EU policymaking and administration.

Successful applicants will work alongside EU professionals on projects related to policymaking, communication, and administration.

The program would permit recent graduates to work on projects in EU institutions, where approximately 650 trainees are selected each session, the commission informs.

An opportunity to provide them with the chance to build professional skills.

Trainees, as reported, can expect to interact with professionals and contribute to various EU programs.

Financial support for participants

Details inform that the Blue Book Traineeship would provide financial support to help cover living costs such as:

A monthly stipend of €1,418

Reimbursement for travel expenses, including flights to and from the location

Full reimbursement of visa and medical expenses

Eligibility for applicants

Reports also inform that the programme is open to both EU and non-EU citizens. In order to be eligible, applicants must:

Hold at least a bachelor’s degree. You will have to provide diplomas or certificates with final grades clearly indicated.

Have no prior experience or no more than six weeks of work experience with any EU institution, body or agency, delegation, with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), or Advocates General at the Court of Justice of the European Union (EUCJ)

For the administrative traineeship – you must have a very good knowledge of two EU official languages, one of which must be a working language: English, French or German at C1 or C2 level as per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and a second one at B2 level at least as per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

For non-EU nationals, only one procedural language is required at the C1 or C2 level.

The programme accepts applicants from various educational and professional backgrounds.

How to apply and selection process

To apply, candidates must:

Create an EU Login account. Complete the online application form Upload required documents, including qualifications and language certificates. Submit the application before the deadline is announced.

The selection process involves reviewing candidates based on academic qualifications, language skills, and work experience. Around 2,500 applicants are shortlisted, from which 650 trainees will be selected.

The Blue Book Traineeship Programme provides graduates with an opportunity to gain experience in EU institutions and contribute to EU projects.