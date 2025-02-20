South Korea will launch a new electronic arrival card (e-Arrival Card) system on February 24th, 2025.

The system will replace paper forms with an online submission process, aiming to reduce delays and processing times at immigration.

The e-Arrival Card system is part of South Korea’s effort to improve border control procedures, TravelBiz cites.

The initiative is similar to digital entry systems already in place in countries like Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

With the new system, travelers will be able to complete the required entry form online before arrival, enhancing the efficiency of immigration procedures.

The e-Arrival Card will replace the traditional paper arrival forms, allowing travelers to provide necessary information such as travel dates, flight details, and accommodation information. This digital form is designed to simplify the immigration process by reducing processing times and minimizing delays.

The online system will be available at e-arrivalcard.go.kr, where travelers must upload a copy of their passport, enter their travel details, and submit the required declaration. Once submitted, travelers will receive a confirmation email and can download the e-Arrival Card in PDF format or take a screenshot for entry into South Korea.

Transition period for the e-Arrival card system

According to the Korean Immigration Service, the new system will begin with a transition phase. From February 24th, 2025, until December 2025, travelers will have the option to complete either the paper or electronic arrival card. Starting January 2026, only the electronic submission will be accepted for entry into South Korea.

Exemptions from the e-Arrival card requirement

There are exemptions to this new developer. Not all international travelers will be required to complete the e-Arrival Card. Airline crew members, holders of a valid K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorization), and registered residents of South Korea, including those holding Permanent Resident or Overseas Korean Resident Cards, are exempt from the requirement.

Who needs to complete the e-arrival card?

According to reports, international travelers to South Korea will need to complete the e-Arrival Card before arrival. The form is free to complete and must be submitted within three days of the scheduled arrival date. Travelers who fail to complete the form may face delays upon entry.

The introduction of the e-Arrival Card system will simplify the entry process for international travelers to South Korea. By reducing paper forms and manual processing, the digital transition will improve efficiency and minimize delays at immigration checkpoints.

Travelers are encouraged to complete the e-Arrival Card ahead of their trip to ensure a smooth entry into South Korea. For more information, travelers can visit the official e-Arrival Card website once it is live or consult South Korean immigration authorities.