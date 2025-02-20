By Moshood Isamotu

The Federal Government of Nigeria has acknowledged Berger Paints Nigeria Plc as a leading producer of high-quality paint products that cater to various segments of the Nigerian market.

This recognition was conveyed by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, during an industry visit to Lagos, which included a tour of Berger Paints’ facilities.

The visit was part of the government’s efforts to collaborate with local manufacturers and address challenges within the business sector.

During his visit to Berger Paints’ factory in Ikeja, Senator Enoh commended the company for its resilience, unwavering commitment to quality, and significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy. He described Berger Paints as an industrial giant, emphasizing the brand’s reliability and widespread influence. “Every Nigerian interacts with Berger Paints’ products at different levels, which is a testament to the quality and reliability of the brand,” the Minister remarked.

Speaking on the company’s success, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Alaba Fagun, attributed its leadership in the paints and coatings industry to a steadfast dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability. She noted that Berger Paints has built a strong legacy spanning over six decades, which has been instrumental in maintaining its industry dominance.

“At Berger Paints, quality is our hallmark. Our products not only meet but exceed international standards, as demonstrated by our ISO 9001 certification. We have made substantial investments in cutting-edge manufacturing technology, including our fully automated production facility, which ensures precision, efficiency, and environmental sustainability,” she stated.

Mrs. Fagun further highlighted the company’s focus on developing coatings that meet international specifications, including specialized applications such as marine coatings and protective finishes for high-performance industries. She emphasized that the company remains committed to maintaining market leadership and driving sustainable growth through strategic initiatives.

Currently operating in the premium and super-premium market segments, Berger Paints relies on five key pillars for business resilience: product innovation, market expansion, operational efficiency, customer experience, and strategic partnerships. The company has consistently introduced pioneering solutions through continuous research and development while strengthening distribution channels and expanding into new market territories.

Berger Paints has played a crucial role in employment generation, offering direct and indirect job opportunities across various levels, from manufacturing and distribution to retail and services. As part of its workforce development efforts, the company actively trains young Nigerians in professional painting skills through its subsidiary Swift Painting Nigeria Limited (a paints and coating application company), equipping them for gainful employment. Additionally, the company prioritizes local sourcing of raw materials, thereby supporting Nigerian suppliers and strengthening domestic value chains.

Despite these achievements, Mrs. Fagun acknowledged the challenges faced by local manufacturers, particularly the influx of imported paints that often receive subsidies in their countries of origin. She urged the government to implement measures to support the industry, including increased import duties on finished paint products, awareness campaigns and policies to promote locally made goods, enhanced regulatory enforcement against substandard paints, and reforms to improve the ease of doing business. She also called for financial support in the form of low-interest loans, grants, and subsidies to facilitate expansion and technological advancements within the manufacturing sector.

To adapt to evolving consumer preferences and attract younger demographics, Berger Paints has embarked on a strategic rebranding initiative aimed at enhancing product appeal while maintaining its reputation for excellence. The company has also established Colour World and Colour Mart outlets across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, offering customers state-of-the-art colour tinting machines, professional consultation services, and technical evaluations tailored to specific applications.

Berger Paints has consistently led the industry with groundbreaking product innovations. Notable among them are the Berger Fire Retardant Texcote, a textured finish widely adopted across Nigeria as the generic term for textured coatings; Berger Rufhide, a high-performance wall putty with superior adhesive strength; and iconic brands like Luxol and Superstar, which enjoy strong customer loyalty. As Nigeria’s first paint manufacturer to introduce a fully automated production facility with an annual capacity exceeding 10 million litres, Berger Paints continues to set industry benchmarks.

Operating across five key business segments—decorative/architectural finishes, industrial coatings, marine and protective coatings, automotive/vehicle finishes, and wood finishing and preservers—the company remains focused on leveraging financial expertise, operational resilience, and strategic foresight to create long-term value for its shareholders.

Berger Paints Nigeria is driven to achieve sustainable growth and set new benchmarks in the industry while guiding its operations, with its core values being Professionalism, Integrity, Innovation, Teamwork and Customer Focus.