The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading session on February 19, 2025, with a strong surge, gaining 938.53 points to close at 108,609.51.

This increase signifies a 0.87% rise from the previous closing figure of 107,670.98, as it corrects back to the 108,000 level.

However, despite this notable upward momentum, trading volume saw a decline of 15.9%, decreasing from 408 million shares traded the prior day to 343 million.

In a positive development, market capitalization climbed to N67.6 trillion from N67.1 trillion reported the previous day, as it holds tight to the N67 trillion threshold.

Examining individual stock performances, BUAFOODS and RTBRISCOE each achieved commendable gains of 9.91% and 6.91%.

Conversely, UPL and INTENEGINS faced declines, recording decreases of 9.80% each. Furthermore, ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK emerged as leaders in trading activity, significantly influencing the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 108,609.51 points

Previous ASI: 107,670.98 points

Day Change: +0.87%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.52%

Volume Traded: 408 million shares

Market Cap: N67.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

BUAFOODS: up 9.91% to N410.50

RTBRISCOE: up 6.91% to N2.63

ETERNA: up 6.25% to N42.50

SUNUASSUR: up 6.13% to N6.92

VERITASKAP: up 6.03% to N1.23

Top 5 losers

UPL: down 9.80% to N4.60

INTENEGINS: down 9.80% to N2.21

UNIONDICON: down 9.52% to N6.65

MCNICHOLS: down 8.57% to N1.60

DAARCOMM: down 7.25% to N0.64

Trading volume

The daily trading volume decreased by 15.9%, falling to 343 million shares from the 408 million recorded the previous day.

ACCESSCORP led the market with an impressive 65 million shares traded, closely followed by FIDELITYBK at 50.6 million shares.

ZENITHBANK secured third place with 22 million shares, while STERLINGNG and WAPIC also made notable contributions with 13.1 million and 13 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ACCESSCORP dominated with transactions totaling N1.8 billion.

ZENITHBANK contributed significantly with N1.1 billion, while FIDELITYBK and UBA added N926.5 million and N421.2 million, respectively.

MTNN rounded out the day with trades amounting to N338.3 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, BUAFOODS soared by 9.91%.

Conversely, within the FUGAZ group, FBNH, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK all ended lower at 1.58%, 0.90%, and 0.59%, respectively.

UBA and GTCO reported no price movements.

Market outlook

The Index is currently experiencing strong buying momentum as it approaches the psychological barrier of 110,000.

If All-Share is not perceived as overbought, the positive sentiment stemming from recent earnings reports may continue to propel the index upward.