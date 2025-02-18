In today’s interconnected world, economic forecasting and strategic planning are more critical than ever. Businesses, governments, and individuals alike experience uncertainties ranging from global economic shifts to localized policy changes.

Understanding these dynamics and anticipating future trends is essential for navigating the complexities of the modern economic landscape and achieving sustainable growth.

Against this backdrop, Agusto & Co., a leading Pan-African credit rating and research agency, recently convened its highly anticipated 2025 Economic Roundtable.

This prestigious event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and economic experts to examine Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.

The inaugural roundtable held special significance, honouring the legacy of the late Mr. Olabode Agusto, Founder of Agusto & Co, whose contributions to Nigeria’s financial space remain unparalleled. As Yinka Adelekan, Managing Director of Agusto & Co., noted, “His wisdom, vision, and leadership left an indelible mark on the industry.” The event served as a tribute to his profound impact, particularly relevant in this era of macroeconomic reforms.

Fola Adeola, the event’s chairman, shared his optimistic view on how Nigeria’s recent economic reforms hold great promise. He stated that unifying exchange rates and subsidy removal are crucial, bold and a move towards a healthier economy. He emphasized that successful implementation of these policies is now key to ensuring positive outcomes for all Nigerians.

The keynote presentation on tax reforms by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, explored the impact of tax policies on businesses and households, emphasizing the role of fiscal reforms in fostering economic resilience.

A panel session, moderated by Wonu Kunle-Bello, Head of Funds & Investment Manager Ratings at Agusto & Co., provided a platform for robust discussions on Nigeria’s economic outlook, regulatory landscape, and investment climate. The distinguished panelists included:

Mrs. Yinka Adelekan – Managing Director, Agusto & Co.

Dr. Doyin Salami – Senior Lecturer, Lagos Business School & Former Chairman, Economic Advisory Council

Mr. Johnson Chukwu – MD/CEO, Cowry Asset Management Ltd.

Mr. George Onafowokan – MD/CEO, Coleman Technical Industries Ltd.

Mr. Chinua Azubike – MD, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Co. Ltd.

Beyond panel discussions, Agusto Consulting (a subsidiary of Agusto & Co.), led by Jimi Ogbobine, presented the Nigeria Macroeconomic Brief 2025-2027, a comprehensive analysis of key uncertainties, external sector trends, fiscal policies, and inflation projections.

The 2025 Economic Roundtable was not just about insights but also a catalyst for networking and collaboration, bringing together key stakeholders to shape Nigeria’s financial future. The event reinforced Agusto & Co.’s commitment to providing valuable research and insights to support businesses and investors navigating the complexities of the Nigerian market.