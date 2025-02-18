The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has reiterated his support for Africa’s inclusion as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stressing that there is no justification for the continent’s continued exclusion.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Guterres expressed his commitment to working with the African Union (AU) and UN member states to ensure Africa receives the representation it deserves.

“There is no excuse that Africa still lacks permanent representation on the Security Council. I will keep working with the @_AfricanUnion and all @UN Member Countries to ensure the representation Africa needs – including with two permanent members.”

The Push for UN Security Council Reform

Guterres’ remarks come amid longstanding calls for reforms to the UN Security Council, which has been widely criticized for its outdated structure.

Established in 1945, the Security Council comprises five permanent members with veto power—the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom—alongside ten non-permanent members elected on a rotational basis.

Despite Africa being home to 54 countries and playing a crucial role in global peacekeeping and economic development, the continent remains excluded from permanent membership.

Over the years, African leaders have advocated for at least two permanent seats on the Security Council, arguing that the current structure does not reflect modern geopolitical realities.

Africa’s Case for Permanent Seats

Several African leaders and policymakers have emphasised the need for equitable representation, pointing to the continent’s growing influence on global affairs.

In recent years, the African Union has consistently pushed for the implementation of the Ezulwini Consensus, a 2005 proposal that demands two permanent seats with full veto rights for Africa and additional non-permanent seats.

Advocates argue that Africa’s exclusion undermines the principles of fairness and justice within the UN system, especially as many of the Council’s decisions directly impact the continent.

African nations contribute significantly to UN peacekeeping missions and provide substantial resources to global stability efforts.

Global Support for Africa’s Inclusion

Beyond the AU’s advocacy, global support for Africa’s inclusion has grown. Several world leaders, including those from India, Brazil, and Japan—who also seek permanent membership—have called for an expansion of the Council to reflect contemporary global power dynamics.

The United States has also voiced support for Africa’s representation, with President Joe Biden stating at the 2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit that the US backs adding African nations as permanent members of the Security Council.