The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has reaffirmed the apex bank’s commitment to leveraging digitalization and technology-driven solutions to enhance financial access for underserved communities, particularly women.

Speaking at the Inaugural Economic Policy Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, organized by the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Arabia, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Office, Cardoso emphasized the importance of mobile money services and other digital financial tools in deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria.

In a post shared on CBN’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, Cardoso stated:

“Digitalization is key to Nigeria’s financial inclusion efforts! With mobile money services and tech-driven solutions, the CBN aims to expand financial access for underserved communities, particularly women.”

Strengthening the Financial Sector

Beyond financial inclusion, the CBN governor also highlighted the ongoing recapitalization exercise within the banking sector, stressing its importance in enhancing the resilience and stability of financial institutions.

According to Cardoso, “CBN’s recapitalization mandate is strengthening Nigeria’s financial sector, ensuring banks are well-equipped to handle future shocks.”

The recapitalization directive, announced earlier this year, requires banks to boost their capital base to mitigate systemic risks and enhance their ability to support economic growth.

Policy Reforms and Economic Outlook

Cardoso further acknowledged that while Nigeria has implemented tough economic policies, these measures are beginning to yield positive results.

“Nigeria’s tough but necessary policy decisions are paying off,” he noted.

Since taking office, the Cardoso-led CBN has pushed for a more market-driven foreign exchange system, inflation control measures, and banking sector reforms aimed at restoring confidence in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Recall that in January 2025, the CBN speaking through the Deputy Director of Corporate Service, Mr. Bala Bello told the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to probe the disengagement of 1000 staff of the apex bank that “the entire world is going through a process of digitising its operations. And then once that is done, a lot of opportunities are created, just like a lot of redundancies are also equally created. And you have had instances in which, in the past, the request for staff to actually exit the bank voluntarily actually emanated on the part of the staff. And I believe the central bank is not necessarily the first organisation to have done that.”

