The Federal Government has acknowledged that Nigeria’s 35,000-kilometre federal road network cannot be sustained by the annual budget alone, emphasizing the need for alternative funding sources.

Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, raised this concern while visiting the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Kogi State Field Office on Monday, as contained in a statement on the ministry’s website.

He highlighted that current budget allocations are insufficient to maintain and upgrade the roads, which have suffered from years of neglect, security issues, and inflation.

Goronyo stressed the importance of exploring new financial models to address the growing infrastructure challenge.

“About 35,000 kilometres of roads cannot be funded and maintained overnight. We have to look for alternative sources of funding so that we can continue to maintain our physical assets, which are the roads. We have to create new ways of funding and new alternatives,” Goronyo stated.

Additionally, the Minister reassured stakeholders that ongoing road projects would continue to receive adequate oversight to ensure timely and efficient completion. He highlighted that the government is committed to enforcing strict contractor compliance and maintaining quality standards on all projects.

More insight

The statement further highlighted that Engineer Chukwumeka Agbasi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FERMA, praised the Ministry of Works for its unwavering commitment to delivering the 8-point agenda of the current administration, particularly in advancing road projects nationwide.

He assured FERMA staff that salary increments would be implemented before the year’s end, urging them to continue their support and collaboration with the Ministry to achieve the set objectives.

Engineer Muktar Abdurahim, the Officer in charge of the Kogi Field Office, provided an update on the office’s operations, reporting a workforce of 37 staff members, including 25 permanent and 12 casual workers.

He informed the Minister that Kogi State is home to 16 Federal Government roads, totaling 1,263 kilometres. Notably, he emphasized that the 2024 nationwide flood incident did not impact any of the roads in the state.

Abdurahim also outlined progress on six ongoing road projects, revealing that five have been completed, with one at 60% completion. However, he noted that challenges such as insecurity and rising construction material costs continue to hamper progress.

Further reinforcing the government’s dedication to road development, Engineer Omotayo Awodun, Director of North Central Zone I, commended the Federal Government for its consistent efforts to repair and upgrade federal roads, especially those in his zone.