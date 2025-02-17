The UK government has officially announced 33 permanent jobs with visa sponsorship available across Derbyshire, covering a wide range of industries and job categories.

This chance offers skilled workers the opportunity to secure long-term employment in the UK, with positions available in locations such as Chesterfield, Derby, Alfreton, Belper, and Glossop.

The newly announced visa-sponsored positions span several industries, DAAD Scholarship cites, ensuring there are multiple job types for applicants.

The roles cover sectors like education, logistics, healthcare, and trade. This diversity opens the door to professionals from various backgrounds seeking stable employment in the UK.

In total, the 33 positions are divided as follows:

Education & Childcare: 14 positions

Logistics & Warehouse: 5 positions

Domestic Help & Cleaning: 3 positions

Healthcare & Nursing: 3 positions

Trade & Construction: 3 positions

Other/General: 2 positions

Engineering: 1 position

PR, Advertising & Marketing: 1 position

Retail: 1 position

Employment type and benefits

Reports cite that these positions offer permanent contracts, ensuring long-term job stability. The majority of the roles are full-time, with 23 full-time openings and 10 part-time opportunities, providing a balance between career commitment and flexibility.

Applicants will also receive competitive salaries based on their skills and experience. Notably, the pay ranges for some positions are as follows:

Relief Ward Receptionist in Chesterfield: £23,615 per year

Marketing Executive in Derby: £26,000 to £30,000 per year

Warehouse Operative in Staveley: £12.50 to £13.50 per hour

Warehouse Manager in Derby: £16.00 per hour

CNC Machine Operative in Staveley: £12.50 to £15.25 per hour

Refuse Loader in Alfreton: £11.44 to £12.47 per hour

Visa sponsorship and inclusive hiring

The UK government is offering visa sponsorship for these 33 positions, allowing international workers to apply for long-term employment opportunities. The positions also include roles under the Disability Confident scheme, with seven positions available for individuals with disabilities.

This is meant to ensure inclusivity, offering equal opportunities to candidates from diverse backgrounds. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the UK government’s job portal.

For more details on these roles, including specific requirements and application instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the job listings page for further information.

