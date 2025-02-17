At the African Union Assembly, His Excellency MAHAMADOU ISSOUFOU, the African Union’s AfCFTA Champion and FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF NIGER delivered his annual report, highlighting key achievements in advancing the AfCFTA’s Digital trade protocol, with its 8 completed annexes, the first of its kind in the world.

In his address, President Issoufou commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the Federal Republic of Nigeria for taking steps towards implementation, including organizing a round table highlighting the Protocol.

In January 2025, Nigeria hosted the AfCFTA Secretary-General and convened a roundtable on trade in goods and services, featuring leading Nigerian FinTech innovators such as CcHUB, Norebase, Helium Health, Renda, Vendease and Bamboo. These companies shared their tech-driven business solutions, demonstrating Nigeria’s pioneering role in digital trade expansion across Africa.

Additionally in December 2024 during his address in Cape Town, South Africa, President Tinubu expressed his willingness to collaborate with other African countries on the digital trade agenda for the benefit of all Africans.

This recognition further reinforces Nigeria’s role as a key driver in shaping Africa’s digital economy under the AfCFTA framework.