The 2025 Call for Papers submission deadline for the 24th NOG Energy Week – Nigeria’s premier energy conference and exhibition – has been extended.

With the theme ’Innovating Today’s Technology for Tomorrow’s Energy Needs’, key stakeholders now have until 21 February 2025 to submit their papers.

In a significant parallel development, NNPC Limited has announced the commencement of fuel production at the Port Harcourt Refinery, marking a pivotal milestone in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

This achievement resonates with key themes spotlighted at the NOG Energy Week Technical Seminar, such as Manufacturing and Industrialisation, Downstream Fuels and Infrastructure Development, underscoring the seminar’s focus on driving industry innovation and progress.

The Technical Seminar is integral to the 24th edition of NOG Energy Week, scheduled from 29 June – 3 July, 2025, at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC). The seminar provides a unique platform for industry leaders to share cutting-edge technical insights, industry updates and progress, showcase innovative solutions, and exchange knowledge with key stakeholders. This is particularly crucial in light of the recent divestments in Nigeria’s energy sector, underscoring the need for professionals to remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

The seminar will feature 14 distinct categories, including Geoscience, Resource and Field Development, Drilling, Midstream Infrastructure Development, Gas and LNG Technologies, Downstream Fuels and Infrastructure, Utilities and Power Generation, New Energies, Decarbonization, Operational Excellence, HSSE and Project Management, People Development, Digital Transformation, Manufacturing, Energy Markets, and Shipping and Marine.

The Technical Seminar bridges academia and industry, creating an inclusive space for vibrant discussions to address Africa’s unique energy challenges. Following a rigorous selection process, the most compelling submissions will be presented during NOG Energy Week 2025, advancing the collective pursuit of innovative solutions.

The seminar provides a unique forum for focused learning and professional development. More broadly, these discussions and knowledge-sharing activities fuel industry growth by fostering collaboration, sparking innovation, and helping ensure that Nigeria’s energy sector remains competitive and sustainable in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

For more details on NOG Energy Week 2025 and its Technical Seminar, visit https://www.nogenergyweek.com/