Intreensic, a payments education and advisory group, has launched with a mission to bridge Africa’s payment and fintech talent gap, by equipping professionals and businesses with world-class payments expertise.

Founded by Nkebet Mesele, a globally recognised payments expert and thought-leader, Intreensic aims to address the critical need for structured training and certification in the payments sector across Africa.

“The payments ecosystem is evolving rapidly, yet many professionals struggle to access structured learning and industry-recognized credentials,” said Nkebet Mesele, Founder and CEO of Intreensic.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“At Intreensic, we bring together a world-class faculty with deep industry expertise, combining global best practices with localized insights tailored to Africa’s unique market dynamics. Our goal is to equip individuals and businesses with the educational certifications, knowledge, and skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving global payments industry.”

According to Statista, revenue from offline and online electronic payments in Africa is expected to grow by 152 percent by the end of 2025. A total of about 15 billion U.S. dollars was reported in 2020, and it is predicted to increase to around 39 billion U.S. dollars in 2025.

The continent has also been a frontrunner in mobile money. In 2022, Quartz reported that Africa accounted for 70% of the world’s $1 trillion mobile money market.

A Comprehensive Approach to Payments Training and Consulting.

Intreensic operates across three key pillars:

Consulting – Helping businesses define and implement digital and payment strategies tailored to the African market.

Training & Certification – Delivering structured learning programmes ranging from foundational courses, such as ‘Introduction to Payments,’ to advanced industry-recognized credentials in cybersecurity, remittances, and fintech operations, designed to equip professionals with practical, market-relevant expertise.

Talent Resourcing – Connecting trained professionals with corporates seeking skilled talent and ensuring a steady pipeline of industry-ready experts.

Scaling Innovation Across Africa and Beyond

With participants already enrolled from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia, Intreensic is harnessing a state-of-the-art learning management system to provide flexible, accessible, and high-impact training solutions across Africa.

“While we are headquartered in Lagos, our digital learning platform enables professionals across Africa to access our training programmes remotely. With a growing community of learners, we are equipping Africa’s payments ecosystem with world-class expertise, empowering businesses to scale, innovate, and compete globally.” Nkebet concluded.

As part of its growth strategy, Intreensic plans to establish localized operations in key African markets, including Kenya and South Africa. The company also fosters partnerships with leading corporations, regulators, and industry bodies to drive professionalization and innovation in Africa’s payments sector.