Getting the best healthcare means access to the best experts in any medical field, innovation in treatment and management and the latest and most sophisticated technology.

Unfortunately, these resources are not geographically and proportionally spread, especially for those in economically emerging climes like Nigeria. The most significant hurdle is being financially able to meet the hefty cost of these scarce resources.

Therefore, being sure of your wellbeing means having access to the best healthcare services and facilities in your vicinity, with the added advantage of extended access to out-of-reach experts and services anywhere they are found worldwide.

The good news is that there is an initiative designed to provide seamless access to global healthcare, a game-changer in Nigeria. This means there are no boundaries or limitations, as you can meet your medical needs anywhere around the world, accessing specialised care not available in your home country, eliminating a major concern.

This initiative is an international health plan that facilitates global access to the best quality medical care without financial constraints. It is a plan that brings peace of mind and freedom to live life on your terms, explore new places, pursue new opportunities, and connect with people from different cultures.

This innovative global healthcare coverage was inspired and developed by the dedicated team at Leadway Health HMO. The worldwide health insurance system promises prioritised exceptional service and effortless access to these global healthcare systems.

Indeed, Leadway’s International Health Plan provides its customers unhindered access to over 100,000 healthcare providers worldwide in about 170 countries and six continents.

It is carefully designed to ensure that no matter where you are or where you visit in the world, you can receive prompt and reliable care if the need arises.

This plan also offers impressive coverage and a wide range of benefits allowing customers to get medical intervention through these curated partnerships with top-rated hospitals and medical providers based on their unique medical needs. It offers comprehensive and extensive healthcare coverage, encompassing a wide range of medical services to cater to the diverse needs of its policyholders.

This includes outpatient and inpatient hospital services, optical and dental care, telemedicine, emergency services, mental health support, and chronic disease management.

Additionally, the plan offers advanced pharmacy benefits, allowing policy holders to access a wide range of medications, including speciality drugs, at discounted rates.

With his plan, drugs directly from the appropriate manufacturers can be delivered to the office or home of enrolees with chronic ailments, and a pick-up option from partner pharmacists closest to you is also available for acute cases. It also covers home vaccination services, providing convenience and ensuring policyholders stay current on recommended vaccinations.

This plan provides preventive healthcare services, including office health booths, partnerships with world-class gyms and nutritional stores, general wellness programmes, baby wellness programs, health talks, and onsite health checks for corporate clients.

The team at Leadway Heath also ensures that all important maternity services are covered, providing expectant mothers with expert care from prenatal to delivery and postpartum support at top facilities worldwide.

That is not all; policy holders can enjoy seamless self- service with an AI enabled app designed to give them control over how they are serviced. Additionally, they have access to cashless services outside Nigeria within Leadway Health International preferred provider network.

Then, there is the peerless sweetener that creams it all. This plan also incorporates complimentary travel insurance coverage throughout the year, protecting against unexpected trip cancellations, interruptions, or delays.

This extensive coverage ensures that policyholders receive seamless and quality healthcare at home and abroad, giving them peace of mind and freedom to live life to the fullest. Leadway Health seeks to meet the unique needs of individuals and families, offering flexible coverage options and competitive pricing tailored to safeguard policyholders’ well being and provide them with financial security.

Ultimately, this comprehensive approach gives you peace of mind, freeing you from the worry of health issues, regardless of your location, even in emergency situations or when faced with limited or no budget for healthcare.

Want to know more about how you can start enjoying the benefits of the Leadway Health HMO international health plan? Please visit https://bit.ly/LDWHIHP or contact the Leadway Health team at 0201-2801-051, 0708-0627-051, or via WhatsApp at +234 916 562 9569.

You can also send an email to Healthcare@leadway.com for expert assistance and guidance.

