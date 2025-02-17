The Nigerian All-Share Index wrapped up the trading session on February 17, 2025, in the red, dropping 116.20 points to close at 107,937.74.

This marks a 0.11% decline from the previous day’s value of 108,053.94, even as trading volume increased.

Daily trading volume climbed by 6.71%, increasing from 478 million shares to 510 million shares traded the day before.

However, market capitalization slipped to N67.3 trillion over 17,095 transactions, down from N67.4 trillion at the day’s start.

Looking at individual stock performances, NB and CADBURY stood out with impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively. In contrast, IKEJAHOTEL and LEARNAFRCA faced setbacks, each declining by 10.00%.

Meanwhile, ACCESSCORP and AIICO took the lead in trading activity, playing a significant role in shaping the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 107,937.74 points

Previous ASI: 108,053.94 points

Day Change: -0.11%

Year-to-Date Performance: +4.98%

Volume Traded: 510 million shares

Market Cap: N67.3 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

NB: up 10.00% to N36.30

CADBURY: up 9.97% to N32.00

TIP: up 9.88% to N4.45

INTENEGINS: up 9.87% to N2.45

ENAMELWA: up 9.43% to N23.20

Top 5 Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: down 10.00% to N12.60

LEARNAFRCA: down 10.00% to N3.87

CORNERST: down 9.80% to N3.13

UPDC: down 9.79% to N3.41

VFDGROUP: down 9.66% to N52.40

Trading volume

The daily trading volume saw an increase of 6.71%, rising to 510 million shares from the 478 million shares recorded the previous day.

Leading the market, ACCESSCORP executed an impressive 143.6 million shares, closely followed by AIICO with 24.6 million shares.

UPDC secured the third position with 20.4 million shares traded, while FIDELITYBK and UBA also made significant contributions, trading 19.8 million and 17.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ACCESSCORP dominated the session with transactions amounting to N4 billion.

OANDO made a substantial contribution of N1.1 billion, while UBA and ZENITHBANK added N668.2 million and N664.7 million, respectively.

GTCO rounded off the day with N491.7 million in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, WAPCO experienced a modest increase of 0.83%, whereas OANDO faced a decline of 8.43%.

In the FUGAZ group, UBA, GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and ACCESSCORP recorded declines of 0.90%, 0.71%, 0.29%, and 0.18%, respectively.

Market outlook

Despite the recent decline, the Index is currently benefiting from strong buying momentum, maintaining its position near the 107,000 level over the past two days.

If the All-Share Index is not perceived as overbought, the positive sentiment from recent earnings reports in late January and early February may continue to drive the index upward.