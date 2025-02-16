The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that 90% of available slots for the optional mock examination have been filled.

The Board emphasized that it does not assign examination towns to candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or mock exams, urging applicants to make informed choices when selecting their preferred locations.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, PhD, in a statement, said the Board has observed a growing trend where candidates deliberately select certain towns to secure mock examination slots, only to later claim they were placed in distant locations.

“The Board does not select examination towns for candidates. Once a town’s capacity is reached, it will no longer be available for selection,” the statement read.

Limited slots available in select states

JAMB also disclosed mock examination slots across the country have been exhausted, leaving only a few states with available spaces.

“The only states with remaining slots for the optional mock examination are Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe. Candidates interested in taking the mock examination in these states are encouraged to select their examination towns accordingly,” the board noted.

JAMB reiterated that the optional mock examination is designed to familiarize candidates with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment and to help the Board assess its facilities ahead of the main UTME.

It emphasized that examination slots are allocated based on the capacity of available centers.

Advisory for candidates

Candidates are urged to make informed decisions when selecting their examination towns, taking into account travel logistics and personal convenience.

“While candidates have the right to choose their preferred examination town, JAMB urges them to consider the implications of their choices. Some candidates may select towns that are quite distant, potentially outside their home state. The Board should not be held responsible for such decisions,” he stated.

This approach will help ensure a smoother and less stressful experience on the day of the examination.

JAMB emphasizing that the mock exam is for deserving candidates and the Board aims to avoid unnecessary strain.

“The Board does not want to be overstressed. The mock examination is only meant for deserving candidates, and we encourage them to choose their examination towns wisely, considering travel logistics and convenience,” JAMB added.

