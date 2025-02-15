President Bola Tinubu has approved the long-awaited conversion of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a university.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa confirmed the development on Friday while addressing the institution’s management during a visit.

“I discussed this with President Tinubu, and he approved it without hesitation. I am now awaiting the official memo and necessary protocols,” he stated.

“This institution is a legacy. With over 200 staff members holding doctorate degrees, it is more than ready to attain university status,” he added.

Government backing

Alausa praised Yabatech’s commitment to excellence, emphasizing innovation and technology as vital for development, with government support.

“I commend your pursuit of excellence. Innovation and investment in technology are key to development, and the Federal Government will support you,” he assured.

However, he urged Yabatech to prioritize innovation and vocational skills in its curriculum, citing global best practices.

Alausa emphasized the government’s commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), and Entrepreneurship as key areas for national progress.

“We need to reshape our country, and Yabatech must key into technology again,” he stated.

“Over 70% of our population consists of youths, and we must equip them with technical skills. Developing these skills is crucial for national progress,” he added.

He also criticized Nigeria’s overemphasis on white-collar jobs, which he said has led to high youth unemployment.

“We must change this narrative,” he stressed.

Adoption of emerging technologies

The minister urged the institution to take Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Coding seriously as part of its curriculum.

“If our youths excel in these fields, they can work remotely and earn foreign exchange.

“There are over 685,000 jobs available in Tech and Software Development. I challenge Yabatech to drive innovation and provide education that supports manufacturing and technology.

“This will strengthen the private sector, which in turn will drive societal growth. We must support President Bola Tinubu in moving the nation forward,” he said.

Alausa commended Yabatech’s Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, for the endowment fund projects and recommended the creation of a strong alumni endowment office to facilitate contributions.

He also encouraged Yabatech to collaborate with industries to commercialize its research products, stating, “Universities abroad thrive on endowment.”

What they said

Yabatech’s Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, welcomed the development, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to raising standards and requiring government backing.

“We aim to be a university of technical and vocational education, driving innovation and solving societal challenges for national advancement,” he added.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Funso Afolabi, thanked the minister for his visit and requested support in addressing the institution’s demands.

The bill outlining the college’s change in status and its new name is expected to be sent to the National Assembly for passage and presidential assent.