Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that strategic investments in green technology will significantly transform the North-East landscape.

He made this known on Thursday while receiving the management team of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The team briefed him on the progress of the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP).

Senator Shettima, who was Governor of Borno State from 2011-2019 lauded the NEDC for expanding its focus beyond infrastructure development to prioritizing education and green technology.

He emphasized that posterity would judge the commission positively for implementing initiatives like ASSEP, which he described as a “game changer.”

According to him, education remains the most effective equalizer, offering opportunities for individuals regardless of their backgrounds.

He said, “I want to commend the management of NEDC, the ministry, and, of course, Dr. Masha Mariam for doing an awesome job and promoting ASSEP. There are two things that the North East Development Commission is committed to that posterity will judge them kindly..”

He said, “Yes, intervention in infrastructure is good, but this ASSEP and the likely investments in green technology will fully change the landscape.”

Leveraging Technology to Revolutionize Learning

The Vice President particularly applauded the integration of innovative digital learning tools in ASSEP, such as Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. He noted that these tools are revolutionizing the learning experience by enhancing student engagement, retention, and accessibility.

“Through VR technology, we can leapfrog into the industrial age. With just 100 teachers, we are now able to reach 600 teachers across 71 institutions. Among all NEDC interventions, ASSEP excites me the most because it aligns with global educational trends. Digital tools like VR headsets improve knowledge retention, enable remote learning, and provide personalized educational experiences,” he stated.

He further encouraged collaboration among the NEDC, the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, and other stakeholders to enhance efficiency in project implementation.

Tackling Poverty Through Education and Development

Vice President Shettima stressed the dire economic conditions in the North-East, citing World Bank data that ranks the region among the poorest globally. He highlighted that investments in education and green technology are crucial to reversing this trend.

“The base of poverty in Nigeria is found in the North. And if the North East of Nigeria were to be treated as a country, we would be poorer than Chad; we are poorer than Niger. The North East of Nigeria is poorer than Afghanistan. It’s one of the poorest places on earth,” Shettima said.

Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving education in the region. He described ASSEP as a key initiative aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader agenda to enhance learning standards across the country.

“It is a cardinal objective of this administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to focus on capacity building, scholarships for indigent students, and the upgrading of essential education infrastructure and ICT tools. This is why we are here today to kickstart this crucial segment of ASSEP,” Ahmadu stated.

NEDC’s Ongoing Educational Interventions

Speaking on the commission’s contributions, NEDC Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, highlighted the agency’s focus on human capital development.

He stated that the NEDC has embarked on several initiatives to revive teacher education in the North-East.

“We have harmonized our training modules and engaged consultants to oversee teacher training programs. Most importantly, we have signed an MOU with the National Teachers Institute in Kaduna and established teacher training centers across the region to ensure continuous professional development,” Alkali said.

The NEDC has also made significant strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of mega schools one per senatorial district along with 18 ICT training centers, laboratories, and other facilities across the North-East.