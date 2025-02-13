FBN Holdings Plc has officially announced its transition to First HoldCo Plc (FirstHoldCo), a change that will be implemented across all its subsidiaries.

This decision follows a proposal put forward at the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 14, 2024, regarding the rebranding of the Holdco.

In a disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on February 13, 2025, and signed by Secretary Adewale L.O. Arogundade, the group confirmed its transition to First HoldCo Plc.

According to the disclosure, the transformation is designed to redefine First HoldCo Plc’s identity, unify its various subsidiaries, and reinforce its longstanding heritage.

The disclosure states:

“The new name reflects a forward-looking vision rooted in a timeless legacy of trust, resilience, innovation, and exceptional service delivery.”

As part of the transition, First HoldCo Plc’s rebranding includes the retention of First Bank Nigeria Limited for the flagship business and the adoption of new and unified names for its other subsidiaries in

the Asset Management, Capital Markets, Securities, Trusteeship and Insurance Brokerage.

Once the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, FirstHoldCo plans to implement this name change throughout the group.

Comments from leadership

Group Managing Director Wale Oyedeji described the rebranding as a defining moment in First HoldCo Plc’s history as it charts a bold course for the future.

He emphasized that the transition signifies a renewal of the company’s purpose and its commitment to delivering world-class financial solutions.

Oyedeji further explained that the rebranding will unify the company’s identity across subsidiaries and geographies, thereby strengthening its leadership position in Africa and sustaining its global presence.

He stated, “Locally, First HoldCo’s unified brand structure will enhance operational synergies and improve the clarity of our offerings, enabling the company to provide tailored solutions for businesses and individuals in Nigeria.’’

On an international scale, he asserted, “It positions the Group as a formidable organization, ensuring that we leverage opportunities in global markets to reinforce our role as a trusted partner in financial services.”

