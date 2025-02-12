Rep. Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, has asserted that the United States has the right to suspend the Drop Box visa renewal procedure for Nigerians, emphasizing that such decisions are entirely within the country’s discretion.

He made this known during a virtual interview session on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television program, on Tuesday.

Oke explained that diplomatic engagements often operate on the principle of reciprocity, noting that Nigeria does not offer a similar Drop Box renewal process for American visa applicants.

“I don’t think there is any serious issue here. It is the prerogative of the United States to cancel the Drop Box procedure in renewing visas for Nigerians,” he said.

“There is this principle of reciprocity in the diplomatic arena where states and countries treat each other equally. As regards visa issuance and renewal, that is not what we offer Americans in Nigeria – we don’t offer them DropBox.

“So, that they offered us DropBox, I think it is entirely their prerogative.”

When asked about concerns that the suspension would make visa renewals more difficult for Nigerians, Oke maintained that the decision was entirely within the jurisdiction of the US government and not one Nigeria could influence.

He also revealed that he had reached out to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to verify if any official communication had been received regarding the policy change. However, the minister confirmed that there had been no correspondence from the US on the matter.

Speaking from New York, where he was attending a UN meeting, Oke assured that he would engage with Nigeria’s diplomatic representatives, including the Consul General and Chargé d’Affaires, to gather more details and provide further updates.

What you should know

Oke’s clarification comes days after Nairametrics broke the news over the past weekend that the US government had quietly suspended the Drop Box visa renewal provision in Nigeria.

The policy change, which affects Nigerians renewing US visas, has raised concerns among frequent travelers, business professionals, and students who relied on the streamlined process.

Previously, the Drop Box procedure allowed eligible applicants to renew visas without visiting the US Embassy or Consulate. With its suspension, all applicants must now schedule in-person interviews, leading to longer processing times and higher travel costs.

Nairametrics reached out to the US Embassy in Nigeria for clarification. The embassy advised applicants to follow the instructions on the appointment booking website.

This is not the first time the service has been halted. In 2018, during Donald Trump’s first administration, the US withdrew the Drop Box option over concerns about visa overstays by Nigerian travelers, requiring all applicants to undergo in-person interviews.