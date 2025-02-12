Spending your hard-earned money, anywhere, anytime, shouldn’t be a luxury.

But with the recent ban on the use of naira cards for international transactions, global spending has become a thing of mere dreams for millions of Nigerians. People can no longer subscribe to Netflix or shop on Amazon as they want.

Thankfully, virtual dollar cards are here to save the day. Take back the freedom to spend your money using the top virtual cards in Nigeria.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best virtual dollar cards in Nigeria for international transactions. Carefully take a look and select which best meets your needs.

Top 5 Virtual USD Cards in Nigeria

The best virtual dollar cards in Nigeria for online payments are those offered by Cardtonic, Cleva, Gomoney, Eyowo, and Bitsika.

1. Cardtonic

Cardtonic, which has been an authority in the gift card market, now offers virtual dollar cards. Since its unveiling, the Cardtonic virtual dollar card has become one of the best virtual dollar cards in Nigeria for obvious reasons.

The card’s global acceptance is one major reason it is popular among Nigerians. The Cardtonic virtual dollar card is accepted as a means of payment anywhere a Visa or Mastercard can be used. From Amazon, to AliExpress and Spotify, you can pay with a Cardtonic virtual dollar card within a twinkle of an eye.

Additionally, you don’t have to break the bank to own a Cardtonic virtual dollar card. You only need to pay a one-time card creation fee of just $1.5. Other platforms charge as much as double of that amount.

Cardtonic doesn’t charge their customers card maintenance fees unlike other virtual card providers. And once you request a virtual dollar card on the platform, you’re getting it instantly.

What’s more exciting? You don’t need a dollar account to fund your card, as that can be done directly with your naira wallet balance. Saving you from the headache and fees that come with currency conversion on other platforms.

To top it all, you can get this Cardtonic virtual dollar card in minutes. You just have to sign up on the platform, complete the KYC process, and you’re all set.

2. Cleva

This platform takes pride in being one of the best ways to get paid as a freelancer in Nigeria. You can easily create an account on the platform to receive payment from your global employers.

Cleva now offers a virtual dollar card for international transactions. Easily shop on your favourite online stores, bypassing the limitations that come with using naira cards.

Getting a Cleva USD virtual card is quite easy and straightforward. You only need to register on the platform and create a USD account.

3. Gomoney

Gomoney is another digital bank that offers virtual dollar cards. Whether you want to pay for subscriptions or go on a shopping spree, the Gomoney virtual USD card is with you every step of the way. The card is accepted wherever the Mastercard can be used as a means of payment for goods and services.

Gomoney boasts of having a very secure virtual card that protects its customers from fraud when making international payments.

4. Eyowo

Eyowo is a digital bank that focuses on offering custom payment solutions to their customers. The platform also offers virtual dollar cards that can be used for international transactions.

What’s even more interesting about the Eyowo card is that there’s no funding limit. Also, the virtual dollar card is designed to protect your financial information, making secure international transactions a reality.

5. Bitsika

The Bitsika app enables Nigerians to create virtual dollar cards that can be used for international payments in a matter of minutes. You don’t even need an ID to create a virtual dollar card on the platform.

Whether you go for the Bitsika premium or standard virtual dollar card, the card can be used anywhere the Visa debit card is accepted.

Frequently Asked Questions About Using Virtual Dollar Cards for Online Payments in Nigeria

Which Virtual Dollar Card Is Best for Netflix Subscription in Nigeria?

The Cardtonic virtual dollar card is best for Netflix subscriptions in Nigeria. No rejection or delay in confirmation of your transaction when you use a Cardtonic virtual dollar card.

How Can I Get a Virtual Dollar Card in Nigeria?

You can easily get a virtual dollar card in Nigeria by signing up on your preferred card provider platform, completing the KYC process, adding funds to your wallet, and requesting a virtual dollar card.

What’s the Cheapest Virtual Dollar Card in Nigeria?

Cardtonic virtual dollar card is the cheapest virtual dollar card in Nigeria. You’re only required to pay a card creation fee of only $1.5 to own one.

Which Virtual Dollar Card Works in Nigeria?

The Cardtonic virtual dollar card works in Nigeria. It is a best virtual card for online payments in Nigeria. Interestingly, you can use the card for online payments from any part of the globe.

Can I Use a Cardtonic Virtual Dollar Card for an International Transaction?

Yes, you can use the Cardtonic virtual dollar card for international transactions. The card is widely accepted on numerous international platforms like Amazon and Aliexpress.

Conclusion

Global spending is now at your fingertips with any of the virtual cards offered by Cardtonic, Cleva, Gomoney, Eyowo, and Bitsika.

You deserve the freedom to spend your money on what you love without any barriers, and the best virtual dollar cards in Nigeria are here to make that a reality. Get yourself a virtual dollar card today to enjoy hitch-free international transactions!