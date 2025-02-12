The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed two filling stations and a gas plant in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, over alleged infractions, including under-dispensing of fuel and operating without approval.

The enforcement exercise, led by Mr. Akinyemi Atilola, NMDPRA Coordinator for Ogun State, was carried out on Wednesday.

Atilola said the stations were sealed to safeguard the lives and properties of residents.

He stated that the action was part of ongoing efforts to curb the excesses of petroleum marketers and prevent the exploitation of unsuspecting customers.

The two filling stations were sealed for under-dispensing fuel, while the gas plant was shut down for operating without the necessary approvals.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to safety rules and regulations, particularly as the government promotes domestic gas utilization.

Atilola said no reasonable government agency would approve a gas plant in a densely populated residential area, adding that the illegal gas plant was reported by the local community.

Agency warns against noncompliance with safety standards

The NMDPRA coordinator warned that the agency would not tolerate the construction of gas plants or other facilities without compliance with safety standards.

“And we are again today to sound a note of warning that NMDPRA will not fold its hands while some people think that they can engage in gas plant construction without recourse and respect to the safety rules for the people around.

“We are out here on surveillance. We also need to know the quantity of fuel that is being dispensed to the masses, to know that they have value for their money.

“You can’t spend money on buying fuel at N959, N980 and still be having shortages; that isn’t good for our economy.

“So many of these stations will be monitored and we will definitely go after whoever is committing any infractions, malpractice in terms of quality, and quantity,” the official said.

Atilola urged petroleum and gas marketers to prioritize safety and conduct their businesses responsibly.

He also called on the public to report any filling stations or gas outlets suspected of flouting regulations to the NMDPRA office.

What you should know

Last week, the NMDPRA sealed 19 illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (also known as cooking gas) outlets in Delta state.