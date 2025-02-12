The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, wrapped up the trading session ending February 12, 2025, with a strong surge, gaining 1,247.80 points to close at 107,822.52.

This significant increase reflects a 1.17% rise from the previous closing figure of 106,574.71, as the index shattered the 107,000 barrier, achieving a new high.

Notably, despite the upward price action, the trading volume experienced a slight decline of 3.27%, falling from 478.3 million shares traded the previous day to 461.7 million.

However, market capitalization demonstrated resilience, exceeding the N67 trillion threshold and closing at N67.2 trillion across 15,629 transactions.

In assessing individual stock performances, VFDGROUP and IKEJAHOTEL each posted commendable gains of 10.00%. In contrast, CWG and REGALINS dipped, recording declines of 8.95% and 7.89%, respectively.

Additionally, STERLINGNG and ELLAHLAKES stood out as leaders in trading activity, playing a significant role in shaping the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 107,822.52 points

Previous ASI: 106,574.71 points

Day Change: +1.17%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.54%

Volume Traded: 461.7 million shares

Market Cap: N67.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

VFDGROUP: up 10.00% to N52.80

IKEJAHOTEL: up 10.00% to N14.85

HONYFLOUR: up 9.99% to N12.66

TRANSCOHOT: up 9.99% to N126.10

ETERNA: up 9.93% to N48.70

Top 5 losers

CWG: down 8.95% to N8.65

REGALINS: down 7.89% to N0.70

LASACO: down 7.25% to N3.20

ROYALEX: down 7.22% to N0.90

SCOA: down 6.54% to N3.43

Trading volume

The daily trading volume experienced a decline of 3.27%, falling to 461 million shares from the 478 million shares reported the previous day.

STERLINGNG led the market with an impressive 49.6 million shares traded, while ELLAHLAKES closely followed, contributing 34.5 million shares.

ZENITHBANK secured the third position with 25.5 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP and AIICO also made noteworthy contributions, with 19.5 million and 18.4 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by ZENITHBANK, achieving transactions worth N1.3 billion.

GTCO contributed a notable N932.2 million.

ETERNA and UBA added N678.2 million and N571.2 million, respectively.

ACCESSCORP rounded off the day with N553.6 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, DANGCEM, WAPCO, and OANDO recorded gains of 3.88%, 2.4%, and 0.86%, respectively.

In the FUGAZ group, UBA, FBNH, ZENITHBANK, and GTCO posted gains of 1.29%, 0.92%, 0.29%, and 0.16%, respectively. ACCESSCORP reported no change in price.

Market outlook

The Index is currently riding a strong buy momentum as it eyes the 108,000 psychological barrier. If the All-Share Index is not viewed as overbought, positive sentiment from the outpouring of late January and early February earnings reports may continue to push the index up.