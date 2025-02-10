Consumers and traders of wild mango, popularly known as ogbono, have expressed concern over the escalating cost of the staple ingredient across markets in Nigeria.

Ogbono, a key ingredient in Nigerian cuisine, is derived from the native mango seed and used for its thickening properties in soups. Apart from its culinary use, it is also known for its high fiber content, which may help lower cholesterol and affect fat cell growth.

Currently, a milk tin cup of ogbono sells for between N2,700 and N3,000, a sharp increase from the N1,000 price in the first quarter of 2024. Similarly, a ‘derica’ cup, which was sold at N6,000 earlier in the year, now costs between N10,500 and N11,500

In an interview with NAN, stakeholders highlighted the factors contributing to the price surge, citing seasonal availability and logistics challenges.

Seasonal factors driving the price hike

Explaining the reasons behind the sudden increase in prices, Mrs Eunice Edet, an ogbono trader at the Ile-Epo market in Oko-Oba, attributed the hike to the seasonal nature of the produce.

“The harvest season for the native mango, from which Ogbono is derived, usually starts from March towards April. About that time, there would be a surplus of the produce and we should expect a drop in its price to the delight of both the customers and the traders. We urge customers to be patient with us as we expect a drop in the price soon,” Edet said.

In addition to seasonal availability, logistics and processing costs have played a significant role in the price increase.

Mr Emmanuel Ike, an ogbono trader at Alimosho market, attributed the hike to transportation and processing expenses.

“Ogbono is not meant to be as expensive as it is, but like most agro produce, the inflation rate also affects it. It costs us more to transport the produce when we order it from the Southern parts of the country, it is only normal we add the costs to be able to break even.

Also, ogbono is derived from the seed of the native mango, the cost of processing it to the final produce is also cost effective. We can only sell as we buy, so that is the situation of things,” Ike said.

Different varieties and processing challenges

Felix Ayogu, an ogbono vendor at the Surulere axis of Lagos, pointed out that there are two major types of ogbono seeds in the market ugili and ado.

“Ado is more expensive because it grows on a tree, and the cultivation process is tedious. Ado seeds are not edible without adequate processing. The process of removing the seed and drying is one of the main reasons why ogbono is relatively expensive. It takes a lot of manual process. It requires a specific climate and soil conditions for the bush mango tree to produce its fruits, which hinders large-scale cultivation,” Ayogu said.

With prices at an all-time high, consumers have had to adjust their purchasing habits. Despite the increase, some consumers, such as Mrs Lara Ifatomi, remain loyal to the product.

“Ogbono has a unique taste that cannot be compared to any draw soup, it has its own unique taste. I have always preferred ogbono, and the price has not stopped me from buying it. In my opinion, it just tastes better.

“I bought a ‘derica’ cup of ogbono at N10,000 two weeks ago but now I heard the same quantity sells at N11,500. I personally do not have an alternative for ogbono, so I just buy the quantity I can afford per time. Some people say okro is an alternative but it does not have the same consistency as Ogbono. We just hope we can afford it anytime we need to buy it because nobody is giving any reason for the price hike,” Uloma said.

For others, the rising cost has forced them to buy in smaller quantities. Mrs Eugenia Uloma expressed frustration at the frequent price changes.