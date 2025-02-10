Maintaining the momentum of success, Dun & Bradstreet secured the Buyer’s Choice Award 2025 for HooversTM and Finance Analytics.

HooversTM, a sales acceleration platform, assists business decision-makers to drive growth and enhance leads.

Finance Analytics is an AI-backed credit-to-cash platform that transforms business decisions, boosts cost efficiency, and bolsters business operations.

TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology, conferred its inaugural Buyer’s Choice Award to the two products. This award highlights products and vendors voted best in capabilities, value, and customer relationship among 75%+ of buyers.

Previously, D&B HooversTM received the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set awards from TrustRadius while Finance Analytics bagged Top Rated and Tech Cares Awards in 2024.

These awards jointly recognize Dun & Bradstreet’s ever-expanding potential. The awards are determined based on the quantity and quality of satisfied customers who have left positive, vetted reviews, and shine a spotlight on the best of the best.

A technology decisioning platform, TrustRadius helps buyers make key decisions based on vetted product information and verified customer-generated reviews. It enables businesses and professionals to access and provide feedback of software and technology products. The focus of the enterprise is on delivering a bias-free environment featuring well-researched reviews posted by real people.

D&B HooversTM

D&B HooversTM acts as a connection between sales teams and customers by providing detailed business data and analytics, empowering businesses to scale and identify targeted leads.

Through a singular platform, Hoovers™ helps sales leaders access rich market insights, high quality contact data, and a wealth of company data to fuel prospecting and decision-making.

Finance Analytics

D&B Finance Analytics is an Intelligent, flexible, and easy to use credit-to-cash solution, that helps finance teams to manage risk, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, and improve the customer experience.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world, rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. is responsible for the Dun & Bradstreet business in countries across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. offers a suite of information solutions across these regions. Our services are utilized extensively by banks, financial institutions, government departments, multinationals, corporate entities, small and medium sized enterprises for seamless operations. We have offices in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Pakistan.

If you are interested in learning more about how Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East and Africa can help your company, contact us today.