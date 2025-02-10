The Adamawa State Government has commenced the construction of the N19.7 billion Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex in Yola, with completion expected within 18 months.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, described the project as a transformative initiative poised to redefine the state’s commercial landscape.

He emphasized that it aligns with his administration’s commitment to economic diversification, infrastructural development, and job creation, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

"Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Monday inaugurated the construction of the N19.7 billion Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex, with a completion timeline of 18 months.

"Fintiri, at the ground breaking ceremony in Yola, described the project as a landmark initiative set to redefine the state's commercial landscape," the NAN report read in part.

The governor further disclosed that upon completion, the shopping complex would serve as a key driver of economic activity, featuring retail outlets, food courts, office spaces, and recreational areas.

He added that the facility would create opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), empower local entrepreneurs, and promote economic inclusivity.

The NAN report highlighted that the project has been divided into three lots, each awarded to reputable contractors to ensure efficiency. Fintiri assured that his administration would closely monitor progress to guarantee quality delivery within the stipulated timeframe.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Dr. Ishaya Dabari, noted that the project underwent rigorous scrutiny by the Bureau for Procurement before the contract was awarded.

He reiterated that the initiative would drive economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance revenue generation for the state.

The construction of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex aligns with the Adamawa State Government’s broader strategy to boost commercial activities and improve infrastructure across the state.

What you should know

The Adamawa State Executive Council approved the construction of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex in August 2024 at a cost of N19.7 billion to boost economic activities and improve commercial infrastructure.

Construction officially commenced in February 2025, six months after the approval, marking a significant step toward enhancing the state’s economy.

The project is expected to enhance Yola’s commercial landscape, create jobs, and attract more investment.

It aligns with the state government’s broader strategy to modernize infrastructure, support local businesses, and promote sustainable development.

The shopping complex will complement other ongoing projects aimed at driving economic growth and increasing revenue generation in Adamawa.