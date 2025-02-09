The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticized the Federal Government’s plan to impose tolls on federal roads, describing the development as “another outrageous and toxic policy that will further burden already struggling Nigerians.”

Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator of HURIWA, disclosed the group’s stance in a statement on February 9, 2025.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal Government, on Tuesday, officially launched toll operations on the 227.2km Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road corridor to repay the loan obtained from the China Exim Bank for rehabilitating and upgrading the road.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, officially launched the toll operations, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s federal roads are properly maintained through sustainable funding mechanisms.

Details on FG’s Toll Operations

Umahi stated that the Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road was rehabilitated and upgraded through a preferential credit loan from the China Exim Bank.

The last administration secured a $460.8 million loan from the China Exim Bank, covering 85% of the project’s total cost of $542 million.

As part of the loan agreement, the Federal Government committed to tolling the road upon completion, with revenue collected from operations to be used primarily for loan repayment.

“It is with great pride and optimism that I stand before you today on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria as we officially launch the commencement of toll operations on our federal roads, beginning with the 227.2km Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road corridor,” Umahi stated.

He added, “It should be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria rehabilitated and upgraded the road through a preferential credit loan from the China Exim Bank. The loan agreement stipulated, among other things, that upon completion, the road would be tolled, operated, and maintained by a private party, with revenue collected from the operation preferentially used for the loan repayment to the China Exim Bank.”

The Federal Government plans to extend this model to other federal highways under the Highway Development and Maintenance Initiative (HDMI).

HURIWA’s Reaction

Reacting to the Minister of Works’ statement that major roads across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and key economic corridors would be tolled, HURIWA alleged that the plan is yet another means of fleecing poor Nigerians who are already grappling with multiple economic hardships imposed by the government.

“This government continues to pile economic hardship on Nigerians through unjustifiable hikes in essential services. We have seen increases in fuel prices, electricity tariffs, telecommunication charges, and now an impending road toll policy.

“It is clear that the administration is only interested in exploiting its citizens while failing to provide the basic social infrastructure and services that should be the responsibility of any serious government,” HURIWA stated.

The rights group claimed that since the assumption of office by President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians have faced a series of aggressive economic policies that have significantly reduced their purchasing power and quality of life.

“Among these policies is the abrupt removal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023, which caused fuel prices to skyrocket from around N190 per litre to over N650, with further upward reviews to over N1,000 per litre, leading to inflationary pressures on goods and services across the country.

“Meanwhile, soaring fuel prices and deteriorating road conditions have doubled transportation costs across the country, making commuting increasingly unbearable for ordinary citizens,” Onwubiko added.

He stated that the plan to toll more roads is not about improving infrastructure but about allegedly enriching government cronies who are awarded concessions to manage the roads and collect revenue.

“This tolling policy is nothing but another means of enriching political allies and contractors at the expense of Nigerians who are already battling high costs of living,” the group stated.

HURIWA questioned the rationale behind imposing road tolls when most Nigerians rely on public transportation to move from one place to another in search of their daily bread.

The group stressed that the tolling policy is ill-timed and ill-advised, as business owners, market traders, farmers, and artisans who travel by road daily to earn a living will now be taxed for simply moving from one place to another.

HURIWA called on the Federal Government to immediately suspend the tolling policy and focus on reducing the heavy transportation burden on the masses.

The group advised the government to explore alternative ways of funding road maintenance, such as blocking revenue leakages, as billions of naira are allegedly lost yearly due to corruption and mismanagement in the Ministry of Works.

Onwubiko stated that instead of taxing citizens, the government should recover stolen funds, adding that a portion of the Sovereign Wealth Fund and excess crude earnings could be dedicated to maintaining federal roads and settling debts.

HURIWA urged all civil society organizations, labour unions, and transport associations to resist the tolling policy, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent for further economic exploitation.

The organization also called on the National Assembly to intervene and stop the implementation of road tolls, insisting that it is an unjust policy that will push more Nigerians into poverty.

More Insights on the Toll Order

The Minister of Works had also announced the official toll order fee schedule for the Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road, as gazetted:

Saloon cars – N500

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and Jeeps– N800

Minibuses – N1,000

Multi-axle vehicles – N1,600

He further noted that frequent users, such as commercial light vehicles classified under the Federal Highway Act, would receive a 50% discount.

Additionally, tricycles, pedal vehicles, motorcycles, and other two- or three-wheeled modes of transport primarily used by disadvantaged populations would be exempt from toll charges.

It is important to note that Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government had set up four electronic toll points along the Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road for toll collection.