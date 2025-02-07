Offers an unmatched blend of hospitality and the freedom of home

Heliconia Park Luxury Apartments & Suites, a newly established luxury destination, officially launched its luxury apartment hotels at the vibrant Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Driven to synergize the hospitality of luxury hotels with the freedom of home, Heliconia Park is poised to redefine luxury, comfort and services to its local and international guests seeking a home away from home.

Located in Lagos’ coastal hub, the exclusive apartment complex aims to set new standards in the hospitality industry in a serene environment coalesced with tailored services that balance sustainable modern living with functionality.

Heliconia Park strives to exceed expectations with its seamless blend of world-class services that cater to the diverse needs of its guests. These include exclusive protocol services that provide discreet airport assistance and personalized itineraries; escort convoy services with experienced security and logistics personnel; as well as round-the-clock concierge services.

Speaking on the launch of the luxury apartment hotel, Mr. Pasquale Fiore, CEO of Heliconia Park says “We are excited to open our doors to our esteemed guests and share Heliconia’s commitment to creating experiences that feel like home away from home. At Heliconia Park, our goal is to offer more than just luxurious apartments, we are driven to redefine hospitality by providing a sense of belonging and comfort to every guest and their loved ones. Powered by 1MWH of solar energy, each carefully curated design, amenity and service at Heliconia Park embodies everything we stand for — sustainability, comfort, sophistication, and lasting memories.”

With its premium contemporary living spaces that span from four-bedroom penthouses to one-bedroom business suites, Heliconia Park features a variety of apartment hotels for individuals, families, and businesses seeking long or short stay options.

Also located within Heliconia Park is the recently opened restaurant, BOCA, which serves guests unique and global dining experiences in the spirit of Mediterranean cuisine. The gourmet bistro and pool bar can be enjoyed by Heliconia Park’s guests and diners. Founded on the belief that true luxury is in the feeling of home, Heliconia Park emerges as a smart choice for those seeking a comfortable, high-standard stay; delivering the high-end service and facilities of a five-star hotel alongside the peace, privacy, and freedom of a private residence.

For more information or to book a stay at Heliconia Park, visit heliconiaparkhotels.com

About Heliconia Park

Heliconia Park is a home-grown luxury brand offering premium apartments in Lagos. Located strategically within the iconic Eko Atlantic City, the property aims to redefine the luxury hospitality experience by delivering beautifully furnished spaces that allow guests to unwind in style. With an emphasis on impeccable service and attention to detail, Heliconia Park provides an elevated environment that exceeds the expectations of the modern traveler. Its mission is simple: to provide a haven where guests feel an immediate sense of belonging, whether for a short visit or an extended stay.