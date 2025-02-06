The National Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE), Lagos branch, has expressed concerns over the government’s preference for imported technologies, which it says undermines local innovation and economic growth.

The Chairman of NATE Lagos, Mr. Samuel Ibidapo, highlighted the association’s continuous efforts to promote local technological advancements, particularly in developing solutions tailored to Nigeria’s needs.

Despite these efforts, Ibidapo lamented that local technological innovations continue to face significant challenges, primarily due to the government’s bias towards foreign alternatives.

“We tried to partner with the government, but they are more interested in importing technologies rather than supporting local innovations,” he said.

According to him, local technologies contribute significantly to the economy through job creation, employment opportunities, and national development.

However, inadequate research funding, high electricity costs, and the absence of a harmonised policy framework continue to hinder progress.

Ibidapo urged the government to address these challenges and create an enabling environment for local innovations to thrive.

NATE dehydrator

Ibidapo highlighted the newly fabricated dehydrator, designed to preserve food nutrients and extend shelf life, as an example of local ingenuity.

Mr. Nelson Aniete, the lead fabricator of the dehydrator, described it as a transformative solution for food preservation.

“The machine has already been tested on various foods, including rice, beans, plantains, potatoes, and sweet potatoes, with impressive results,” he said.

Aniete also called for support in commercializing the dehydrator, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize food preservation and reduce post-harvest losses in Nigeria.

Achievements and goals

During the event, Ibidapo also highlighted key achievements under his leadership, including the induction of 600 new members and the fabrication of a three-phase industrial rice de-stoning machine.

Similarly, Mr. Emmanuel Ogunleye, the chairman of the occasion, encouraged NATE to commercialise its innovations, particularly the dehydrator.

He also advised Nigerian youths to avoid the “japa” syndrome, stressing that opportunities exist within the country.

“There is no limit to what anybody can become in the country as long as there is the desire to do so,” Ogunleye said.

Adesola Openibo, emphasized the importance of a collective effort in promoting technological development in Nigeria. She underscored that technological skills empower the workforce to create value in high-growth sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“Skilled professionals are better equipped to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and create jobs,” Openibo stated.

She further recommended reforms in the education system, lifelong learning initiatives, and leveraging digital platforms, public-private partnerships, and adequate policy and funding to boost local technology development.

The Director-General of FIIRO, Dr. Jummai Tutuwa, praised NATE for its role in advancing Nigeria’s technology sector, emphasizing its dedication to innovation.

Represented by Dr. Livinus Onu, she highlighted FIIRO’s recent research breakthroughs, including advancements in brake pads, brake discs, and automated food dryers.

Tutuwa also invited NATE to showcase its innovations at FIIRO’s annual exhibition to enhance visibility and support for local technological solutions.