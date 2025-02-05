Heirs Holdings is pleased to announce a further strategic leadership appointment, with Chidi Okpala becoming Executive Director – Payments, Group Integration & Strategy (PGIS).

Chidi will oversee Heirs Holdings’ technology and healthcare business sectors and will also be responsible for driving synergies across the Group. He will additionally direct the HH Group’s strategy in the payment space, as HH leverages its financial services heritage and technology platform, to enter this rapidly evolving sector.

Chidi brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning financial services, FinTech, telecommunications, and strategy consulting. His impressive career includes roles with global and African leading organisations, including Accenture, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Bharti Airtel International.

Chidi was the Founder and CEO of Airtel Mobile Commerce Holdings (Airtel Money Africa), where he spearheaded the launch of Airtel Money, now one of Africa’s largest digital mobile wallets with over 40 million customers in 14 countries.

Before joining Heirs Holdings, Chidi co-founded and served as CEO of Asante Financial Services Group, a FinTech firm empowering over 520,000 MSMEs across Africa with innovative digital financial solutions.

Chidi holds a Sloan Master of Science in Management from the prestigious London Business School.

Group Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, who announced the new appointments said, “Chidi embodies the qualities we value – excellence, innovation, and dedication. As we enter our fifteenth year, his leadership will assist, us as we navigate the next phase of our journey at Heirs Holdings, of empowering Africa and creating transformative impact across the continent.”

Heirs Holdings is a family-owned investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa. The Group invests in financial services, power, oil & gas, real estate, hospitality, and healthcare sectors across 24 countries worldwide.