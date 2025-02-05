The Federal Government has committed N1.2 billion in domestic resources to improve maternal and child health under the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), according to Dr. Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare.

Pate shared this on Monday via his X handle, following a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

According to Pate, the Abuja gathering brought together partners and stakeholders to discuss sustainable financing for nutrition, maternal and child health.

He noted that the engagement builds on the momentum of the Child Nutrition Fund in advancing evidence-based nutrition solutions that will improve the health and well-being of millions of Nigerian women and children.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government has committed N1.2 billion in domestic resources to this initiative, with 11 to 15 states also stepping forward—demonstrating a whole-of-government approach to addressing malnutrition,” the minister stated.

He emphasized that these efforts are further strengthened by the Nutrition Department of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which plays a crucial role in coordinating partnerships, aligning policies, and ensuring the implementation of nutrition interventions.

Shift to locally driven solutions

A key focus of the discussions, Pate said, was the transition from donor-supported programs to self-sustaining, locally driven solutions.

He noted that Nigerian manufacturers are now investing more in the production of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) and other pharmaceutical products.

According to the minister, increased local production of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) ensures domestic availability while also contributing to regional supply chains.

“It is encouraging that Nigerian manufacturers are increasingly investing in the production of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements and other pharmaceutical products, ensuring domestic availability while contributing to regional supply chains.

“This aligns with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), which prioritizes sustainable health financing, private sector participation, and strengthened healthcare delivery,” Pate stated.

Support from global partners

He acknowledged the significant role played by international and private sector partners in supporting the Child Nutrition Fund. Organizations such as UNICEF, the UK Government, the Gates Foundation, and other global philanthropists have been instrumental in scaling up nutrition interventions.

Pate appreciated Spencer F. Kirk, Managing Director of Kirk Humanitarian, for his donation of 6 million bottles of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS), describing it as a game-changer in efforts to improve maternal nutrition and child survival.

“The mass distribution of Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) in Nigeria represents a milestone achievement, already reducing maternal and neonatal mortality at scale.

“Nigeria is making decisive investments in health and nutrition to drive long-term improvements in human capital development.

“The inclusion of Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) in the Essential Medicines List, expansion of maternal and child health interventions, and increasing role of domestic financing signal meaningful progress,” he stated.

FG’s commitment to health and well-being

Pate further noted that these initiatives, driven by the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, strengthen the government’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to building a healthier and well-nourished Nigeria, emphasizing that sustained collaboration is leading to significant progress in achieving this goal.