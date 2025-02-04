Union Systems Limited (USL) is proud to announce that Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has officially signed the license for Kachasi trade finance software, further cementing its position at the forefront of digital innovation in international trade finance.

This milestone is particularly significant as RMB will be migrating from Finastra’s Trade Innovation(TI), to USL’s Kachasi, proving the strength, reliability and competitiveness of this homegrown solution.

Developed by union Systems Limited, Kachasi is Nigeria’s leading indigenous trade finance software, Built to empower banks with seamless automation, regulatory compliance, and enhanced operational efficiency. By choosing Kachasi, RMB has joined a growing list of forward-thinking institutions that recognize the power of locally developed, world-class technology .

This win affirms our commitment to revolutionizing trade finance automation across Africa. As more financial institutions embrace Kachasi, we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and elevate the banking sector.

Speaking on this achievement, Chuks Onyebuchi, CEO, Union Systems Limited, said;

“This partnership with Rand Merchant Bank marks a defining moment, not just for Union Systems Limited but for African-built fintech solutions on the global stage. The successful transition from Finastra’s Trade Innovation (TI) to Kachasi proves that our homegrown technology is not only competitive but also better suited to the evolving needs of banks and trade finance institutions.

He continued, “Kachasi’s seamless automation, deep integration capabilities, and understanding of the local and international trade landscape make it the ideal choice for financial institutions looking to drive efficiency and innovation. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to building world-class technology, and we are excited to support RMB in revolutionizing their trade finance operations”

RMB’s decision to integrate Kachasi into its operations reinforces the platform’s reputation as a trusted trade finance solution. As international trade becomes more complex, financial institutions require cutting-edge technology to navigate regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure operational excellence.

Kachasi has consistently proven to be a game-changer in the trade finance sector, offering key features such as:

Full compliance with statutory and local regulatory requirements

End-to-end automation of trade finance processes

Seamless integration with core banking, local portals and third-party systems

Compliance with international trade regulations

Advanced risk management and reporting tools

With RMB now onboard, Union Systems Limited continues to reinforce its position as a pioneer in financial technology, delivering future-proof solutions that drive efficiency and innovation in banking.

About Union Systems Limited

Union Systems Limited is a leading financial technology company specializing in trade finance, treasury management, and digital banking solutions. With over 20 years of experience, USL has successfully deployed enterprise software solutions across major banks in Africa, transforming the way financial institutions manage trade and treasury transactions.

About Rand Merchant Bank

Rand Merchant Bank(RMB)is the corporate and investment banking arm of firstRand Bank, one of Africa’s largest and most respected financial institutions. With a presence in over 32 countries worldwide, RMB operates across key African markets, including Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Mozambique, and Zambia, and has expanded internationally with offices in the UK, India, the US, Kenya, Angola, and China.

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN), a subsidiary of FirstRand Bank, was licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2012 and began operations in 2013. Driven by a vision to create sustainable value and deliver innovative financial solutions, RMB leverages its expertise in fixed income, currency, and commodities to address the evolving needs of clients across global markets, reinforcing its leadership in international trade and investment banking.

With this partnership, USL and RMB are setting a new standard for digital transformation in trade finance. The future of trade is here, and Kachasi is leading the way.

For more information about Union Systems Limited (USL) or Kachasi, please contact:

🌐 www.unionsystems.com

📞 +234 1 279 9661 | +234 1 270 0049

📧 info@unionsystems.com

