Nollywood’s latest cinematic offering, Something About the Briggs, has earned an impressive N22.6 million during its opening weekend, making a strong debut in Nigerian theaters.

This stellar performance, recorded between January 31 and February 2, places the film as the second-highest-grossing movie of the weekend, just behind ELJ at N26.5 million in its eighth week.

With a solid start, Something About the Briggs is positioning itself as a major contender in the Nollywood box office rankings.

Directed by Bukola Ogunsola, who also wrote and produced the film, Something About the Briggs delves into the intricacies of the Briggs family, a wealthy yet fractured unit grappling with marital and familial tensions.

The narrative deftly explores themes of love, forgiveness, and the complexities of relationships—subjects that resonate deeply with viewers.

A highlight of the film is its outstanding ensemble cast, which features a blend of seasoned talents including Stan Nze, Rita Dominic, Daniel Etim Effiong, Iyabo Ojo, Bukky Wright, Elma Mbadiwe, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Gloria Anozie, Norbert Young, and Ariyiike Owolagba.

Their powerful performances add layers of emotional depth, grounding the film’s poignant storylines in raw authenticity.

What to know

The film’s appeal extends beyond its script and cast. Something About the Briggs showcases a compelling visual aesthetics. The attention to detail in the design reflects a commitment to authenticity, ensuring that the film captivates on multiple sensory levels.

In addition to Something About the Briggs’s strong debut, other films have also performed well in the Nigerian box office. As of the latest data, Everybody Loves Jenifa continues to lead with a total of N1.820 billion after eight weeks, while Mufasa sits at N570.4 million in its seventh week.

Other notable entries include Den of Thieves 2 with N123.6 million in its fourth week, Alakada at N476 million in its seventh week, and The Waiter with N351.3 million in its seventh week.

The robust performance of Something About the Briggs signals a strong reception among Nigerian cinema-goers, and as it continues its theatrical run, the film is poised to attract even more viewers- particularly as the blockbuster Valentine’s Day period draws closer.

Its success not only highlights the film’s quality but also signifies a positive trajectory for Nollywood productions in 2025. The industry’s continued growth suggests that Nollywood films will increasingly capture a larger share of the box office, both locally and globally.