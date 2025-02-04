The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced uncovering 39 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region in one week, from 25th to 31st January 2025.

This brings the number of illegal refineries uncovered by the national oil firm in the last three weeks of January to 152, as it uncovered 55 and 58 illegal refineries in the two preceding weeks.

In a broadcast published on the official YouTube channel of NNPCL on Tuesday, it noted that a total of 99 incidences were recorded in the war on crude oil theft across the Niger Delta region in the week under review.

The incidences are as follows:

39 illegal refineries and 12 illegal pipeline connections.

Five cases of vandalism

11 wooden or fiber boats and six vehicles seized

Nine cases of oil spills or gas leaks

Four illegal storage locations and 13 vessels AIS (Automatic Identification System) infractions.

“An industry-wide security collaboration to safeguard hydrocarbon infrastructure continues to yield remarkable results,” the broadcast says.

It listed the the various companies and stakeholders involved in the operations including:

NMPC Ltd’s Command and Control Centre

NNPC 18 Operating Ltd

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd.

Maton Engineering Nigeria Ltd.

Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd.

Oando PLC

Government Security Agencies

Locations

The discoveries were made in communities in Rivers Delta, Bayelsa, and Abia states.

“In River State, security operatives uncovered an illegal connection to a gas delivery line at Omoku.

“Similarly, another illegal connection was discovered on a condensate pipeline at Ikenzi, Bayelsa State. Both connections have since been disconnected and repairs have been carried out.

“Meanwhile, at Ataba, Onyadatu, and Buguma East in River State, security forces dismantled and destroyed illegal refineries operating in these areas.

“A similar operation was conducted at Isimiri, Abia State. Hidden storage sites used for illicit activities were also exposed. Security operatives shut down these locations at Ile, Omoku, Asa, and Onosi in River State, Obuzo in Abia State, and Bomadi in Delta State, ensuring they can no longer be used for future operations,” the broadcast says.

In a breakdown of the 99 occurrences in the Niger Delta region, it was noted that six incidents were recorded in the Western corridor, 44 in the Central Corridor, 36 in the Eastern corridor, and 13 in the Deep Blue water.

It was added that a total of 22 suspects were arrested and handed over to government security agencies.

What you should know

Nigeria loses billions of dollars to crude oil theft daily, frustrating the country’s daily oil production output.

The menace has also led to massive environmental destruction through oil spills that pollute rivers and farms. Nairametrics reported that Nigeria recorded over 589 oil spills in 2024, most of which were caused by oil theft.

The government has pledged to increase Nigeria’s oil production but experts say for the country to achieve this, it must win the war on oil theft in the war on crude oil theft.

Source: https://youtu.be/ZnLpeTOul90?si=vKEZlfqX8sOVdUTj