The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), says it has sealed 19 illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (also known as cooking gas) outlets in Delta state.

The Coordinator, NMDPRA in the state, Mr Victor Ohwodiasa told newsmen on Tuesday that the facilities lacked licenses and were sealed over safety concerns.

Ohwodiasa said that the illegal outlets were sealed last week in operation areas such as Orerokpe, Ogwashi-Ukwu, and Warri.

He explained that most of the sealed outlets are the category D class of LPG operators, that is they are those within localities that refill gas from licenced gas plants for customers.

He said both big plants and the category D outlets that were sealed were operating without prerequisite approvals, and they are all sited in unsafe locations.

“During the operations, about 28 illegal outlets were spotted by the Authority. We tried to see if it is possible to have them regularised as they were wrongly sited.

“The outlet that was sealed in Ogwashi-Ukwu was a five metric tonnes refilling plant constructed on a roadside closed to a high tension cables.

“The Authority looked at the environment; it was wrongly sited on a right of way and has no approval. It was sealed and a relocation order was issued immediately.”

He also disclosed that some were found to be engaged in what he called ‘decanting’, which means they were doing a bottle-to-bottle transfer of gas.

“We do not allow ‘decanting’. What they are expected to do is ‘bottle swap’, that is bring your empty cylinder and go with a filled one,” he said.

Ohwodiasa explained that the essence of the exercise was not to frustrate the small-scale gas business owners but to ensure they operate in a safe and secure environment.

He urged landlords to stop allocating land or property to the LPG category D operators as their operations pose a danger to all residents in their vicinity.

He said such activities could lead to fire outbreaks that could destroy the lives and properties of the operators and other residents.

“Imagine someone storing cooking gas close to where welding operation is taking place or where a woman is frying beans cake or roasting corn. Once there is leakage, the resultant effect will be catastrophic.

“If the operator of the illegal outlet does not appreciate his life, it is our duty to ensure that he does not kill himself and others by illegally operating such facility,” he added.

Ohwodiasa also said that the regulatory Authority would not back down on its operations in the state, stressing that anybody found wanting would be made to face the law.

He warned all defaulters to quickly relocate their facility, or risk being handed over to the relevant security agencies for prosecution.

Agency sensitises public

The coordinator called on members of the public to report anyone transferring cooking gas from one cylinder to another to the NMDPRA for prompt action.

He also noted that gas plants sited in locations perceived to be unsafe should be reported to the authorities.

He noted that the regulatory body recently had an annual stakeholders’ engagement with the gas plant owners and the category D operators and sensitised them on safety measures.