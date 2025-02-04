Lagos has a new powerhouse on the airwaves, and it goes by the name Konga FM 103.7.

This disruptive hit music and commerce radio station is setting a new standard in the broadcasting industry, offering an exciting blend of entertainment and commercial opportunities.

While Lagos residents can tune in terrestrially to 103.7, the rest of the world is not left out, as the media powerhouse also streams online 24 x 7, on KongaFM.com, allowing global audiences to connect to its unique offerings.

Currently in its test-run phase, Konga FM invites listeners to engage, share feedback, and experience an entirely new way of interacting with radio. As part of this soft launch, the station is extending an unprecedented opportunity to businesses of all sizes.

For the first two weeks, corporate advertisers—including small, medium, and established enterprises—can air their ads for free on a first-come, first-served basis. This initiative is designed to boost economic activity by providing brands with a valuable platform to showcase their products and services at no cost.

Speaking on the groundbreaking initiative, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of KongaTV and Konga FM, emphasized the station’s commitment to its audience. “Konga FM is here to serve Nigerians, and we are open to feedback as we continue our test run until February 21st and shall start defining standard from the 22nd of February. During this period, we are extending an unprecedented opportunity to businesses to air their ads for free. As usual, limited slots are available; email info@kongafm.com to secure your slot. It’s our way of empowering businesses to thrive while providing listeners with quality content and unbeatable deals. In short, the station is loaded with content driven by the power of AI. We are new, bold, and different from others, and our station is a huge knowledge domain of spirituality, trade, and commerce,” she said.

Konga FM is also a haven for bargain lovers, signaling it as a station that is more than just hit music. It incorporates exclusive deals broadcast daily from 7:00 – 8:00 AM, and these special offers also include the convenience of same-day delivery.

Listeners shall enjoy remarkable discounts and promotions in real time. Thanks to a strategic partnership between Konga Online and Konga FM, Konga FM listeners can simply send a WhatsApp message to place their orders while deals and products are being promoted on air.

This seamless integration of e-commerce and radio makes Konga FM a one-of-a-kind platform. With the recent 50% increase in data price by telecom companies, Konga FM dynamically and interactively bridges the gap between buyers and sellers.

Adding to its uniqueness, Konga FM is dedicating the early morning hours from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM to spiritual inspirational hit tracks with short comments by true men of God.

This segment, filled with the best gospel hit music, aims to uplift and inspire listeners, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. Beyond music, the station is committing to be a major knowledge platform ensuring that entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals seeking growth have a go-to platform for success-driven content.

It also targets Nigerians in the diaspora and in other states who may connect to its streaming platform on KongaFm.com

Konga 103.7FM is more than just another station on the dial; it is a game-changer. It is set to redefine the broadcasting landscape with a focus on inspiration, education, and business empowerment.

For brands, distributors, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the station presents an opportunity to tap into previously untapped markets, expand visibility, and drive real-time commerce.

Whether you’re in Lagos or anywhere else in the world, you can tune in to Konga 103.7FM and experience the future of radio. We now have the platform to enjoy great music, access amazing deals, and gain inspiration for personal and professional growth.

Konga FM is not just a radio station; it’s a revolutionizing radio that will shape the future of entertainment and commerce. Don’t miss out on this revolutionary platform. Tune in, engage, and be part of the change. For enquiries, you can email Konga FM at info@kongafm.com.