The Federal Government has officially inaugurated the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) in a significant step toward boosting internet connectivity in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to accelerate the country’s digital growth and bridge the existing broadband gap.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, inaugurated the NBAN in Lagos on Tuesday.

He described the alliance as a transformative step forward in Nigeria’s digital future, emphasizing that it goes beyond building broadband infrastructure to creating a foundation for sustainable growth, social inclusion, and economic transformation.

Broadband as the cornerstone of the digital world

Maida stated that broadband is not merely a communication tool but a cornerstone of progress in an increasingly digital world.

He highlighted its potential to unlock economic growth, drive innovation, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.

The NCC boss stressed the importance of collaboration among the government, private sector, regulators, and civil society in achieving Nigeria’s digital economy goals.

He noted that the true potential of Nigeria’s digital economy can only be realized through collective efforts.

Maida explained that NBAN provides a comprehensive framework to address obstacles hindering broadband expansion, such as high costs, infrastructure vandalism, investment barriers, and the need for demand-driven solutions.

He described the inauguration of NBAN as a pivotal moment in driving collaboration and tackling key challenges, ensuring that broadband connectivity becomes a catalyst for job creation, innovation, economic growth, and social development.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Mr. Bosun Tijani, to fostering collaboration for the greater good.

Maida further commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to positioning technology and innovation as pillars of Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Kaduna State’s commitment to digital transformation

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology in Kaduna State, Patience Fakal, described broadband connectivity as the backbone of economic growth, innovation, and inclusion. She hailed the inauguration of NBAN as a key initiative in driving digital transformation across Nigeria.

Fakal highlighted Kaduna State’s proactive efforts in implementing policies and partnerships to advance digital transformation.

These include the development of a 30-kilometer active connectivity network and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies to expand fiber optic infrastructure.

“Kaduna State has established a new technology city, an emerging smart city designed to foster digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

“It has also developed the Kaduna Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, a first-of-its-kind initiative among Nigerian states to empower youth in ICT-driven enterprises, “Fakal said.

Fakal expressed Kaduna State’s eagerness to collaborate with NBAN to further its broadband expansion, digital literacy programs, and smart governance initiatives.

Katsina State’s support for broadband expansion

Similarly, the Director General of the Katsina State Directorate of Information and Communications Technology, Naufal Ahmad, expressed his support for the inauguration of NBAN.

He noted that the alliance would help address the challenges of broadband expansion in Nigeria, particularly in rural areas.

Ahmad shared Katsina State’s experience in connecting over 80% of government offices within the government seat, including the government house, state secretariat, state assembly, and courts, through a single-ring network.

What you should know

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy first announced the creation of the Broadband Alliance in January last year to stimulate adoption and consumption in key public institutions.

It noted that the institutions being targeted include schools, hospitals, government offices, libraries, and markets, among others.

According to the Ministry, the purpose of the Alliance is to tackle the low and non-consumption challenge and its resultant poor return on investment (ROI) in the nationwide fibre network.

It added that the Alliance was also created to foster collaboration for broadband development and adoption, as well as to position Nigeria at the forefront of the global digital landscape.