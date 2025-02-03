Germany has introduced changes to its Long Stay Visa system for 2025.

This is intended to make it more accessible for skilled professionals, students, job seekers, business investors, and families.

The new changes are meant to attract a diverse range of talent to Germany’s economy by: simplifying application processes, expanding eligibility, and offering new opportunities for work and relocation.

The Germany Long Stay Visa, according to DAAD Scholarship, is essential for individuals planning to stay in Germany for more than 90 days. It covers a variety of purposes, including:

Employment

Study

Family reunification

Job-seeking

Business investments, and

Training programs

The introduction of the Opportunity Card, a new digitized application system, and updated visa categories are expected to simplify the visa process for applicants across the globe.

Categories for Long Stay Visa

Germany’s Long Stay Visa is now available for several specific categories, including:

Employment & skilled work : For professionals with job offers or qualifications under the Skilled Immigration Act.

: For professionals with job offers or qualifications under the Skilled Immigration Act. Study & research : For students enrolled in degree programs or researchers at German institutions.

: For students enrolled in degree programs or researchers at German institutions. Job seekers (Chancenkarte) : A new visa option allowing individuals to enter Germany for up to one year to find employment.

: A new visa option allowing individuals to enter Germany for up to one year to find employment. Family reunification : For family members of German residents or EU nationals.

: For family members of German residents or EU nationals. Business & freelancing : For entrepreneurs and freelancers wishing to establish or invest in a business.

: For entrepreneurs and freelancers wishing to establish or invest in a business. Training & internships: For vocational training and internship participants.

Key updates to visa rules for 2025

Reports cite that there are several updates that have been introduced in 2025 to further simplify the visa process:

1. Opportunity card (Chancenkarte): This new points-based visa allows job seekers to enter Germany for up to one year while searching for employment. Applicants are assessed based on factors such as qualifications, work experience, and language proficiency. This visa also permits part-time work during the job search.

2. Streamlined EU blue card process: The salary thresholds for eligibility have been lowered, and a wider range of professions, including those in ICT, healthcare, and engineering, are now eligible.

3. Digitalization of applications: Applicants can now submit their visa applications online via the German Consular Services Portal, reducing waiting times for appointments and visa issuance.

4. Recognition partnerships for foreign qualifications: Individuals can now enter Germany while completing the process of having their foreign qualifications recognized, allowing more flexibility for skilled professionals.

Work opportunities and visa requirements

Under the updated system, individuals holding a Long Stay Visa in 2025 may have different work options depending on their visa type.

Employment visa : Direct work rights with a job contract.

: Direct work rights with a job contract. EU blue card : Allows high-skilled workers to work and live in Germany with relaxed work conditions.

: Allows high-skilled workers to work and live in Germany with relaxed work conditions. Opportunity card : Permits job-seeking while allowing limited part-time work.

: Permits job-seeking while allowing limited part-time work. Student visa : Students can work up to 20 hours a week.

: Students can work up to 20 hours a week. Freelancer visa : Allows self-employed professionals to work in Germany.

: Allows self-employed professionals to work in Germany. Job seeker visa: Does not permit work until employment is secured.

How to apply for a long-stay visa

To apply for the Long Stay Visa, applicants must follow these steps:

1. Determine the visa type: Choose the visa that aligns with your purpose of stay, such as employment, study, or family reunification.

2. Prepare documents: Gather necessary documents like passport, visa application form, financial proof, accommodation details, and any work or study-related documentation.

3. Schedule an appointment: Book a visa appointment at the nearest German Embassy or Consulate.

4. Attend the visa interview: Submit biometric data and original documents, and answer questions about your stay.

5. Visa processing: Visa processing typically takes between 6 to 12 weeks, after which applicants can collect their visas.

Application fees and financial requirements

The application fee for a standard Long Stay Visa is €75, with variations for specific visa types, such as the EU Blue Card (€110) and Job Seeker Visa (€75). Applicants must also show financial proof to ensure they can support themselves during their stay. For example, job seekers must show €1,200 per month (€14,400 for a full year), while students need to demonstrate €11,208 per year.

These updates to the Germany Long Stay Visa are meant to provide new opportunities for people looking to relocate, study, work, or reunite with family in one of Europe’s strongest economies. The process is meant to make it easier for qualified individuals to settle and thrive in Germany.