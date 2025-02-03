In this episode of Market Pulse Weekly, we break down the latest corporate earnings and market trends shaping Nigeria’s economy. The banking sector posted record-breaking profits, with FBN Holdings reporting an impressive N862 billion pre-tax profit, a 142% increase year-on-year. Wema Bank and FCMB also delivered strong performances.

In the energy sector, TotalEnergies surpassed the N1 trillion revenue mark, while MRS Oil Nigeria recorded a 63% profit surge, driven by robust petroleum product sales.

On the global front, HSBC is restructuring its investment banking division, shifting its focus from the West to Asia. Meanwhile, China’s DeepSeek AI has rattled the tech industry, wiping $465 billion off Nvidia’s market value in a single day.

We wrap up with the NGX Market Wrap, analyzing the week’s stock market movements, top gainers, and key trends.

Watch and subscribe for more episodes of Market Pulse Weekly on Nairametrics TV on YouTube!