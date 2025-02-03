AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited has announced the launch of a transformative training program aimed at empowering smallholder farmers and agro-transporters in Nigeria.

This initiative seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices, reduce food loss and waste, and enhance food security and nutrition within local communities.

Recognizing the critical role of agriculture in Nigeria’s economy, this program focuses on strengthening the livelihoods and economic resilience of key players within the country’s agricultural value chain. Through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the adoption of innovative techniques, AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited will address the pressing challenges of food waste and post-harvest losses while fostering long-term sustainability.

The initiative emphasizes the promotion of good agricultural practices to boost productivity and ensure sustainability. It prioritizes reducing food loss and waste through improved handling, storage, and processing methods. Additionally, it is designed to enhance food security and nutritional outcomes within local communities while building the economic resilience of farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

The expected impact includes increased awareness and implementation of sustainable practices among smallholder farmers, significant reductions in food loss and waste across the agricultural value chain, and improved food security and nutrition within participating communities. The program also aims to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, creating a more robust and efficient agricultural ecosystem.

“Agriculture is at the heart of Nigeria’s economy, and reducing food loss and waste is critical to achieving food security,” said Gloria Nwabuike, Managing Director, AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited. “This training initiative demonstrates our commitment to equipping farmers and agro-transporters with the tools and knowledge needed to drive sustainable growth, strengthen livelihoods, and enhance resilience in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.”

“With this program, 2,500 Lead Farmers and 50 Agro Transporters will receive training, equipping them to train an additional 7,500 farmers. Ultimately, we aim to impact over 10,000 farmers, including women. This initiative reflects a commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s food systems, promoting sustainability, and empowering local communities,” she concluded

About AACE Foods

AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited is a proudly Nigerian company transforming Africa’s agricultural potential into high-quality, nutritious food products. Founded in 2009 by Mezuo and Ndidi Nwuneli, AACE Foods addresses critical challenges in Nigeria’s food sector, such as high post-harvest losses, low agricultural yields, and widespread malnutrition.

With a mission to deliver tasty, nutritious products made from Africa’s finest herbs, spices, cereals, and vegetables, AACE Foods sources raw materials from smallholder farmers, empowering rural communities through training and access to resources. Today, the company offers an extensive portfolio of spices, seasonings, and complementary foods, serving urban consumers and international markets while improving livelihoods and advancing food security across the continent.

For more information

www.aacefoods.com