The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has suspended all ongoing construction activities in its estates in Lugbe, Karu, and Kubwa within the Federal Capital Territory.

Developers have also been directed to begin necessary documentation and are required to report to the FHA Head Office at No. 26, Julius Nyerere Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja, from February 3.

The disclosure which was contained in a statement, signed by Kennedy Chigelu, FHA’s Head of Public Affairs clarified that the suspension applies to all forms of construction in the affected areas, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

“The management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has ordered suspension of all ongoing development work in its estates in Lugbe, Karu and Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory,” the NAN report read in part.

The report further quoted a portion of the statement saying, “Consequently, all developers in these aforementioned DGA estates are to report to the FHA Head Office at No 26, Julius Nyerere Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja, from Feb. 3.”

Developers are required to bring letters of allocation, approved building plans, payment receipts, and any relevant documents proving ownership, including consent letters or evidence of ownership transfer.

Those involved in commercial developments without the necessary approvals have been granted a three-month grace period to regularize their documents and obtain the requisite permits.

The statement stressed that any developer who fails to comply with the directive will face strict sanctions.

What you should know

The recent suspension of construction activities in the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) estates in Lugbe, Karu, and Kubwa, following documentation issues, mirrors an earlier suspension of ongoing developments in FHA estates in Lagos in January 2025. This included estates in FESTAC, Ipaja, Abesan, Isheri, Olofin, and others.

Developers in the affected Lagos estates were directed to report to the FHA office in FESTAC Town, bringing with them letters of allocation, approved building plans, payment receipts, and documents proving ownership, including evidence of change of ownership such as consent letters.

The FHA also granted a three-month amnesty period, from January 23, 2025, for defaulting allottees to regularize their property documents and obtain the necessary approvals.

Furthermore, owners of completed residential and commercial properties without the appropriate FHA approvals were urged to regularize their documentation during this amnesty period.

The FHA stressed that any developer who fails to comply with the directive will face strict sanctions, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to maintaining regulatory standards.