The World Bank has pledged $1.2 billion for investment in girls’ education in 18 Nigerian states, aiming to improve secondary education and empower adolescent girls.

The announcement was made during the relaunch of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) program in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Ndiame Diop, announced the investment during the event, with the Bank’s Senior Social Protection Specialist, Tina George, representing him.

Diop stated that the AGILE program will support secondary education for adolescent girls and enhance their empowerment.

He said, “An educated girl is truly a mirror, a mother of her community. When a girl is educated and empowered, she is a reflection of the community around her.”

The initiative, with an investment of $1.2 billion, is a multi-sectoral program implemented at both the federal and state levels. The World Bank’s goal, as reported, is to address barriers to education and provide opportunities for adolescent girls to complete secondary education while improving their economic prospects.

Targeting 18 states and 15 million students

The AGILE program targets 18 states: Borno, Ekiti, Kebbi, Kaduna, Plateau, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Gombe, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The initiative aims to reach 15.2 million students, with 8.6 million of them being adolescent girls. The program also focuses on married and unmarried girls, as well as those with disabilities.

In total, the World Bank plans to benefit over 25 million people through education and empowerment opportunities provided by the project.

Diop explained that the program would not only assist girls but also help to empower the broader communities surrounding them.

Progress and achievements of the AGILE program

NAN reports that the AGILE program has already made significant strides in improving educational infrastructure. According to Diop, 104 new secondary schools have been built, and 3,922 schools have been rehabilitated to support both girls and boys. These efforts are aimed at improving the learning environment and increasing school attendance, especially for girls.

Additionally, the program has directly benefited over 2 million girls and 1.7 million boys. These efforts are part of the broader goal to create an education system that supports gender equality and inclusivity, particularly for marginalized groups.

Collaborative efforts to overcome barriers

Diop stressed the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, educational institutions, and civil society organizations.

He stressed that collective efforts are necessary to address the systemic challenges that prevent girls from accessing education.

The AGILE program is seen as a key step in overcoming barriers and ensuring more girls have the opportunity to succeed academically and economically.