For his exceptional leadership and contributions to banking and finance, the Board Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, has been presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Thisday Awards.

At a well-attended event featuring leaders across Nigeria’s public and private sectors, the erudite banking professional joined a host of awardees who were recognized for their leadership across various sectors of the economy.

Lauding the event organisers for the recognition, Chike-Obi said, “This is one of the proudest moments of my life. I thank the Thisday team, led by the ebullient Prince Nduka Obaigbena, for this award and I wish them every success as they celebrate three decades of impactful reporting.”

Also honoured in the Lifetime Achievers category of the Thisday Awards were Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank; Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, founder of Alpine Group; and Maiden Ibru, Chair and Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper.

Themed, “When the Going Gets Tough… The Tough Get Rewarded”, the prestigious award ceremony was held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Thisday Newspapers and the 12th anniversary of Arise News Channel.