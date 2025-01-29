Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated a fashion manufacturing hub in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Tuesday.

The facility, one of the largest of its kind established by the Federal Government, is expected to generate over 48,000 jobs, marking a pivotal step in the administration’s efforts to revive the region’s economy and empower its workforce.

The ultramodern hub is designed to support the fashion manufacturing cluster in Borno and serve as a center for innovation, training, and enterprise.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shettima emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, upskilling citizens, and ensuring equitable wealth distribution across Nigeria.

“The strength of any nation lies not in its natural resources but in the hands of its skilled and enterprising citizens,” Shettima said. “You are the surest means of distributing wealth equitably across the land. You are the crucial link to securing a prosperous future.”

As part of the Federal Government’s N75 billion support package for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Shettima announced unconditional grants of N300,000 for outstanding MSMEs at the event. He highlighted the critical role of small businesses in driving economic growth and reducing poverty, particularly at the informal level.

“Every business empowered is a step closer to eradicating poverty,We do not take for granted the critical role you play as the buffer of our economy.”, Shettima added.

The Vice President also explained the importance of the MSME Clinics, which provide a platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, and innovators to interact directly with regulatory agencies, financial institutions, and business support organizations.

What to know

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum expressed optimism that the fashion hub and MSME Clinic would revive business activities, create employment opportunities, and provide sustainable income sources for residents. He praised the Federal Government’s initiative, noting its alignment with the state’s efforts to rebuild and stabilize the region.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, described the launch as a milestone in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aligning with its eight-point agenda to drive economic growth and development. Similarly, Senator John Eno, Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, hailed the MSME Clinic as a transformational program that unlocks economic opportunities and encourages innovation.

Mr. Tola Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs and Job Creation, expressed gratitude for the commissioning of the clinic in Borno, emphasizing its potential to empower small businesses and foster economic resilience.

The fashion hub is expected to be managed by a private sector entity, with oversight from federal and state governments. Shettima expressed confidence that the facility would become a national reference point for excellence, enterprise, and training, further solidifying Borno’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth.

This initiative comes as part of broader efforts to revitalize Nigeria’s economy, particularly in regions affected by insurgency and economic challenges, and underscores the administration’s commitment to job creation and sustainable development.