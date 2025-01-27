Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the twelve months period ended 31st December 2024.

The Company recorded Turnover of N149.8 billion in the period under review which represents 44% topline growth compared to N103.9 billion Turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The company recorded a gross profit of N55.7 billion for the period ended 31st December 2024 which is 75% increase versus N31.9 billion reported for same period 2023.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N15.9 billion for the period ended 31st December 2024 compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N8.4bn which is 88% improvement in current year versus 2023.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “our year-on-year sustained growth trajectory is a testament to our commitment of serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene.”

“While we are pleased with our performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories, we are committed to growing our business to enhance our socioeconomic impact in the country.” He added.

As the longest serving manufacturing company in Nigeria at over a hundred years, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations.