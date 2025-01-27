In a significant step toward improving financial access for working professionals, Citihomes Finance Company has unveiled its latest offering, the Citihomes Term Loan.

This innovative product is crafted to simplify personal financing for employees in the corporate sector, offering a seamless blend of flexibility, affordability, and tailored repayment options.

According to Nathanael Solomon, Managing Director of Citihomes Finance Company, “Our goal with the Citihomes Term Loan is to deliver a customized financial solution that empowers professionals to achieve their personal dreams with ease, competitive rates, and minimal hassle. This product embodies our dedication to simplifying credit access for Nigeria’s vibrant workforce.”

With the Citihomes Term Loan, eligible customers can access a minimum loan amount of N5 million, based on a Pay-to-Income (PTI) ratio of 33.3% of their net monthly income. The loan tenor begins at 12 months, providing borrowers with ample time for convenient and structured repayments. A standout feature is its competitive monthly interest rate, complemented by a management fee on the loan amount, an affordable solution for individuals looking to fund personal projects & aquisitions without undue financial strain.

The repayment structure prioritizes simplicity and reliability, utilizing a direct debit system from borrowers’ salary accounts to ensure consistent monthly repayments of both principal and interest. This automated system helps borrowers stay on track with their payments, maintaining good credit health and reducing the risk of default.

To streamline the application process, Citihomes Finance Company has minimized documentation requirements, recognizing the busy schedules of working professionals. Prospective borrowers only need to provide basic identification and proof of employment. The loan’s versatility makes it suitable for a variety of personal needs, from financing family celebrations and handling medical expenses to completing personal projects, all without the usual complexities of traditional loan acquisition.

Applicants must be confirmed, full-time employees of corporate organizations and meet the necessary PTI ratio to qualify. Security measures integrated into the loan process include one personal guarantor, credit life insurance, signed cheques, collateral covering 120% of the loan amount, and salary account mandates through Remita.

Applicants are required to submit an employment or confirmation letter, a government-issued ID card alongside their work ID, and a utility bill as proof of residence. They must also provide six months of bank statements from their salary account, three months of recent pay slips, and two clean credit bureau reports.

The Citihomes Term Loan offers professionals a reliable, user-friendly, and cost-efficient financing option to meet personal financial needs. It reflects Citihomes’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s workforce by providing products that simplify credit access and enhance financial opportunities.

To learn more and apply for the Citihomes Term Loan, visit https://citihoms.com/ or contact Citihomes Finance Company at info@citihoms.com or +23415151115, +23415151116.