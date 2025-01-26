Nollywood’s top 9 highest-grossing cinematographers delivered an impressive N3.38 billion in box office earnings in 2024, establishing their role as key contributors to the industry’s commercial success.

These visual storytellers played a pivotal role in the success of 73 Nollywood titles released across 106 cinemas, capturing 46% of Nigeria’s total box office revenue of N11.58 billion according to reports by Filmone Entertainment.

Their work powered 15 Nollywood films to gross over N100 million each, demonstrating how high-quality cinematography can elevate a film’s appeal and financial performance.

As part of Nollywood’s value chain, now worth an estimated $6.4 billion, these cinematographers are driving the industry forward by delivering visuals that captivate audiences and enhance storytelling.

In an industry competing with foreign movies for market dominance—where Hollywood captured 54% of revenue share in 2024—these top-performing cinematographers are proving that Nollywood’s visual standards are gradually becoming par with global expectations.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing directors of photography as of 2024.

9. Adekunle Adejuigbe Nodash

Movie- Wives on Strike: The Uprising

Gross-N127 million

Adekunle Adejuigbe Nodash is a renowned Nigerian cinematographer and filmmaker who served as the Director of Photography for Omoni Oboli’s “Wives on Strike” franchise, which grossed an impressive N127 million.

As the MD/CEO of Something Unusual Studios, a premier film production company, and the Team Lead of The Elite Film Team (T.E.F.T), Nodash has set benchmarks for international standards in Nigerian filmmaking. His work has earned him recognition as a jury member for FESPACO 2021 and opportunities to represent Nigeria at prestigious global forums, including the Cannes Film Festival’s African Films Pavilion (2020), Africa Day Geneva (2021), and Nollywood Night in Marseille (2021).

8. Barnabas Emodi

Movie: The betrayed, When Love Strikes.. A Night in 2005

Gross: N149 million

Barnabas “Barny” Emordi is a Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer, and director, based in Lagos. He has made significant contributions to Nollywood, earning recognition for his cinematography in blockbusters such as The Betrayed, When Love Strikes, and A Night in 2005 which grossed a cumulative of N149 million. His work in The Ghost and the Tout and Prophetess contributed to their combined box office gross of over N200 million in 2021.

An AMVCA nominee , Emordi’s career highlights include directing the photography for some of Nollywood’s biggest hits, such as Elevator Baby, Superstar, and DOD (the first Nollywood time travel film). He has also made his mark in the international scene, serving as the Nigerian cinematographer for Netflix’s original documentary series Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis, and his work has been featured on major platforms like Huffington Post and Washington Post.

7. Lance Gewer

Movie; Funmilayo Ransom Kuti

Gross: N157 million

Lance Gewer, a South African cinematographer with 28 years of experience, has earned international acclaim for his exceptional work across various genres. Known for his award-winning cinematography in Tsotsi, which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2006, Gewer has worked on a diverse range of films, including Beat the Drum, Otelo Burning, and Spud.

In addition to his impressive portfolio, Gewer was the Director of Photography for Bolanle Austen-Peters’ biopic Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, which premiered on Amazon Prime after grossing N157 million at the box office. His work on the film beautifully captured the life of the iconic Nigerian activist. Gewer has also directed, produced, and lectured extensively, shaping the next generation of filmmakers while continuing to leave his mark on the film industry worldwide.

6. Ifeme CS

Movie: All’s Fair in Love & Move Like a Boss

Gross: N158 million

Ifeme Chidiebere Samuel (FKA Ifeme C.S.) is a multifaceted Nigerian filmmaker known for his work as a director, producer, cinematographer, and writer. Starting his creative journey in photography, he transitioned into directing music videos for prominent artists such as Sarz, DJ Neptune, and TOBi.

In February 2022, Ifeme ventured into cinematography, with his debut film being the psychological thriller Ile Owo (House of Money). He went on to serve as the cinematographer for All’s Fair in Love, produced by Deyemi Okanlawon, and Move Like a Boss, two standout films that collectively grossed an impressive N158 million at the box office.

With his eye for detail and a talent for visual storytelling, Ifeme is quickly carving out a reputation as one of Nollywood’s most promising cinematographers.

5. Sanjo Adegoke

Movie: Lakatabu

Gross: N202 million

Sanjo Adegoke is a dynamic Nigerian filmmaker celebrated for his expertise as an editor, cinematographer, and VFX artist. Known for his work on Alaye (2024), Ofeefe (Mirage) (2019), and Cooked Up Love (2018), Adegoke has earned a reputation as a multimedia juggernaut in the industry.

An AMVCA 2023 nominee for Best Editor-he was the Director of Photography for Odunlade Adekola’s blocbuster Lakatabu. The film grossed an impressive N202 million

4. Emmanuel Oputa

Movie: The Waiter

Gross: N189 million

Oputa Emmanuel is a rising Nigerian filmmaker and cinematographer who honed his craft at the National Film Institute of Nigeria, where he graduated as the Best Practical Student in Cinematography in 2018. Since then, he has built an impressive career as a seasoned cinematographer and director of photography, contributing to film, television dramas, documentaries, and TV shows. His notable works include Assail (2015), In the Grey, Tails of Treachery (2016), and The Eulogy, which won Outstanding Cinematography and Best Film at the NAFFIS Awards in 2018.

In 2024, Oputa’s cinematographic expertise shone in the film The Waiter, produced by AY Makun, which grossed an impressive N189 million. By early 2025, the film had crossed the N300 million mark.

3. Idowu Adedapo

Movie: Beast of Two Worlds, Alakada Bad & Boujee

Gross: N483 million

Idowu Adedapo is a masterful Nigerian cinematographer whose exceptional work has brought some of Nollywood’s most iconic visuals to life. Though he may not share the spotlight with actors and producers, his craft speaks volumes.

With extensive experience in television and film, Adedapo has carved a niche as one of Nollywood’s most versatile and accomplished cinematographers. His impressive portfolio includes projects like Issakaba (produced by Lancelot Imasuen), ORI (produced by Muyiwa Ademola), and Beast of the Two Worlds (produced by Eniola Ajao). He has also been the director of photography for Netflix’s Blood Sisters, Oloture, and Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors.

Adedapo’s cinematographic expertise has played a key role in the commercial success of films like Beast of the Two Worlds and Alakada Bad and Boujee, which together contributed to an impressive box office gross of N483 million in 2024.

2. Emmanuel Igbekele

Movie: Queen Lateefah, Ajosepo & Farmer’s Bride

Gross: N790 million

Emmanuel Igbekele, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University’s Dramatic Arts program, is a distinguished cinematographer and colorist whose work has elevated Nollywood’s cinematic standards.

His diverse filmography includes hits like Love in a Pandemic, Atunwa, Roles Reversed, Soole, Hide ‘n’ Seek, About a Boy, Introducing the Kujus, Reach, Mirabel, Breaded Life, and Ponzi. As a skilled colorist, Emmanuel has worked across feature films, short films, documentaries, commercials, and TV shows, refining visuals that captivate audiences worldwide.

In 2024, Emmanuel’s exceptional talent contributed to the blockbuster success of Queen Lateefah, Ajosepo, and Farmer’s Bride, which collectively grossed an impressive N790 million at the box office.

1. John Demps

Movie: Everybody Loves Jenifa

Gross: N1.125 billion

John Demps, a veteran cinematographer with a career spanning decades, has masterfully combined Hollywood flair with Nollywood’s dynamic storytelling. His expertise is evident in some of Nollywood’s most successful films, including Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, The Trade, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and the highly anticipated Everybody Loves Jenifa, which has grossed an astounding N1.125 billion at the box office.

Demps’ journey began in Hollywood, where he worked on music videos for legendary artists like Tupac and Snoop Dogg. His transition to Nollywood showcases his adaptability and commitment to crafting compelling visual narratives, seamlessly blending technical expertise with cultural storytelling.

His contributions have not only elevated the technical standards of Nollywood films but also attracted global audiences, positioning him as a key figure in the industry’s evolution.

