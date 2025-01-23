In this episode of Everyday Money Matters, we explore Treasury Bills (T-Bills)—a government-backed, secure investment opportunity in Nigeria. T-Bills are a smart way to grow your savings, offering safety and steady returns for both beginners and experienced investors. We’ll explain how they work, their benefits, and why they’re a popular choice for Nigerians.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria’s auctions seeing record-high subscriptions, now is the perfect time to understand this essential investment tool. Don’t miss out—watch the full episode on YouTube to learn how T-Bills can help you achieve your financial goals!